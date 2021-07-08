Can Arik Gilbert Fill Pickens' Shoes at X-Receiver?

The injury to Georgia’s star wide receiver George Pickens leaves the starting X-receiver position wide open for a fall camp battle.

New transfer from LSU Arik Gilbert is well suited to take over as the X for Georgia in 2021. Gilbert will also be competing with the likes of Adonai Mitchell and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint.

Gilbert, the former Marietta, Georgia native, is the heavy favorite before a snap of fall camp is taken, as he boasts the most collegiate level experience out of the three receivers just mentioned. While Gilbert was more a tight end/H-back in Baton Rouge, he has had the most reps against college cornerbacks.

Not to mention, he was sold on the idea of playing wide receiver and not tight end when making the decision to come to Georgia. He’s the odds on favorite for a reason.

Georgia may never truly "replace" the impact that George Pickens has had or even his skillset. Pickens is a unique receiver that excelled as a deep threat that was a matchup nightmare for defensive backs in one-on-one coverage. In addition, Picken’s catch radius was often expanded by jumping or diving in the air to make circus-like catches that quickly spread around social media during the fall camp of his freshman season.

At 6-foot-5, 248 pounds, Gilbert brings similar height to that of a George Pickens, but Gilbert is not your typical 6-foot-5 receiver who makes most of his plays on 50-50 balls. Instead, Arik is a true yards after catch (YAC) receiver who is most dangerous in the open field. Therefore, it is normal to see Gilbert take slants and short to intermediate routes to the endzone.

Monken will have his hands full when game planning what he will do offensively with the likes of Arik Gilbert. We here at Dawgs Daily expect to see Gilbert used heavily in RPOs (Run-Pass Option) as it will keep the defense in the run game and punish them if the linebackers commit to stopping the run.

Georgia also is returning Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, who comes off a gruesome ankle injury suffered against Florida that sidelined him for the rest of 2020. Recent videos of Marcus catching the football this offseason have given the media and fans hope he can pick up where he left off. Rosemy brings elite ball skills and a long frame to the table, along with a growing route tree. Filling in at the X for Georgia and playing some Z receiver will mainly be Rosemy-Jacksaint's role in 2021.

Throughout the spring, there was a lot of talk about one freshman receiver, former three-star Adonai Mitchell. At 6-foot-4, he is much more than just another bigger frame receiver; he is one of the top route runners on the roster with good ball skills.

Mitchell's hands and route combination will guarantee he will be open for JT Daniels, who looked to build an early connection with the young freshman on G-Day.

When the news originally broke about the ACL tear to George Pickens, it was a near devastating blow to Georgia's receiving core as fans just got a glimpse of the success Pickens and Daniels had together in the final four games of 2020. However, following the conclusion of spring practice and the addition of Arik Gilbert, the hole at X-Receiver looks to be filled.