    • November 9, 2021
    Updated:
    Original:

    Stetson Bennett Named Semifinalist for Davey O'Brien Award

    Former Georgia Football walk-on Stetson Bennett has just been named to the Davey O'Brien Award Semifinalists list.
    Author:

    Georgia entered the 2021 season expecting to see an explosive and vertical offense under offensive coordinator Todd Monken. They've got it, as Georgia leads the SEC in yards per play, and leads the nation in offense efficiency according to footballoutsiders.com

    Though they've gotten this explosive offense in a completely different manor than most expected entering the year. 

    Quarterback JT Daniels was the preseason Heisman hopeful for the Bulldogs, and now, it's the former walk-on Stetson Bennett who has just been named to the Davey O'Brien Award Semifinalists list. 

    The Award is given to the nation's top quarterback and often times has coincided with the Heisman Trophy Award winner. 

    Semifinalist for the Davey O'Brien: 

    • Brennan Armstrong
    • Stetson Bennett
    • Anthony Brown
    • Matt Corral 
    • Jake Haener
    • Frank Harris
    • Sam Hartman
    • Hendon Hooker
    • Sam Howell 
    • Grayson McCall
    • Tanner Mordecai
    • Kenny Pickett
    • Desmond Ridder
    • Will Rogers
    • Carson Strong
    • C.J. Stroud
    • Caleb Williams
    • Malik Willis
    • Bryce Young
    • Bailey Zappe

    Bennett has thrown for 1,412 yards on 66.7% completion, having played turnover-free football in 5 of his 6 starts on the season. He's thrown 14 TD passes to just 4 INTs on the season and has led Georgia to a perfect (6-0) record in six starts with three wins over Top-20 opponents. 

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

