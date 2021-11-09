Stetson Bennett Named Semifinalist for Davey O'Brien

Former Georgia Football walk-on Stetson Bennett has just been named to the Davey O'Brien Award Semifinalists list.

Georgia entered the 2021 season expecting to see an explosive and vertical offense under offensive coordinator Todd Monken. They've got it, as Georgia leads the SEC in yards per play, and leads the nation in offense efficiency according to footballoutsiders.com.

Though they've gotten this explosive offense in a completely different manor than most expected entering the year.

Quarterback JT Daniels was the preseason Heisman hopeful for the Bulldogs, and now, it's the former walk-on Stetson Bennett who has just been named to the Davey O'Brien Award Semifinalists list.

The Award is given to the nation's top quarterback and often times has coincided with the Heisman Trophy Award winner.

Semifinalist for the Davey O'Brien:

Brennan Armstrong

Stetson Bennett

Anthony Brown

Matt Corral

Jake Haener

Frank Harris

Sam Hartman

Hendon Hooker

Sam Howell

Grayson McCall

Tanner Mordecai

Kenny Pickett

Desmond Ridder

Will Rogers

Carson Strong

C.J. Stroud

Caleb Williams

Malik Willis

Bryce Young

Bailey Zappe

Bennett has thrown for 1,412 yards on 66.7% completion, having played turnover-free football in 5 of his 6 starts on the season. He's thrown 14 TD passes to just 4 INTs on the season and has led Georgia to a perfect (6-0) record in six starts with three wins over Top-20 opponents.

