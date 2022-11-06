Skip to main content

Kirk Herbstreit Puts Georgia #1 in Latest Rankings

A day after picking Tennessee to take down Georgia, ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit has Georgia No. 1 in his latest rankings.

Saturday was an expectation reset for a lot of people when it came to the Georgia Bulldogs. Tennessee, fresh off of being ranked No. 1 in the initial College Football Playoff Rankings, was picked as a team of destiny. 

Kirk Herbstreit, of ESPN's College GameDay and Thursday Night NFL on Prime Video, picked Tennessee to take down Georgia on GameDay, as did rest of the crew. That didn't age well. Now Herbstreit has the Dawgs ranked as the No. 1 team in the nation in his lastest rankings, dropping Tennessee all the way to No. 6.

This wont be the last time Georgia sees a jump in their ranking. Come Tuesday, when the new College Football Playoff rankings are released, the Bulldogs should find themselves the unanimous No. 1 team in America.

Georga will now head on the road to Starkville, Mississippi to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs. They will then finish their 2022 SEC slate against Kentucky on the road. Georgia's expected to be the No. 1 ranked team on all three rankings — AP, Coaches, and CFP. 

