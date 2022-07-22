Skip to main content

Kelton Smith Makes his College Decision

Where will 2023 offensive lineman Kelton Smith go to school next fall?

Georgia is adding another prospect to its ranks in the 2023 recruiting class. Kelton Smith, an offensive lineman out of Carver High School in Columbus, GA., picked the Bulldogs over several other power-five programs, including LSU, Florida State, Florida, and Texas A&M. 

The Columbus native projects as an interior offensive lineman at the collegiate level, measuring in at 6-foot-5 and weighing over 300 pounds. The 247Sports Composite rankings rate Smith as a four-star prospect in the 2023 class, making him 12th best interior offensive lineman, 26th best player in Georgia, and 269th prospect nationally. 

Smith becomes the fourth prospect to join Georgia's class this cycle and the 14th prospect overall for Georgia so far. 

Georgia added both defensive Jamaal Jarrett earlier in the week and now offensive linemen Smith, yet the week is not for the Bulldogs as another highly touted prospect, Joenel Aguero, comes off the board Saturday.

Here's a look at Smith's highlights: 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Georgia Football 2023 Commits 

  • Pearce Spurlin, TE
  • Raymond Cottrell, WR
  • Bo Hughley, OL
  • Lawson Luckie, TE
  • Gabriel Harris, OLB
  • Joshua Miller, OL
  • CJ Allen, LB
  • AJ Harris, DB
  • Justyn Rhett, DB
  • Peyton Woodring, PK
  • Daniel Harris, DB
  • Raylen Wilson, LB
  • Troy Bowles, LB
  • Jamaal Jarrett, DL

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

211204_AJW_FB_SEC_CHAMP_2028-X4
News

SEC Expert: "It's Gonna Be Scary" When Asked About Georgia's Offense

By Harrison Reno5 hours ago
USATSI_18351749
News

WATCH: Nick Chubb Squat FREAKISH Amount of Weight

By Harrison Reno7 hours ago
Kirby Smar
News

National Pundits Attack Smart's NIL Comments Out of Context

By Evan Crowell23 hours ago
36168249-15B2-45A6-993D-4417698AD62A
Recruiting

BREAKING: Caleb Downs Sets Commitment Date

By Brooks AustinJul 21, 2022 3:15 PM EDT
220115_mlm_fb_nattycelebration_3697-X4
News

BREAKING: Kirby Smart Receives Massive Contract Extension

By Harrison RenoJul 21, 2022 11:26 AM EDT
211030_mlm_fb_florida_0482-X4
News

Kirby Smart Still Wants Georgia-Florida Game Moved; Why?

By Harrison RenoJul 21, 2022 11:20 AM EDT
USATSI_18721945
News

Nolan Smith Talks What he Sees in Georgia's Defense and Why he Elected to Return

By Jonathan WilliamsJul 21, 2022 9:39 AM EDT
mykell williams
News

Kirby Smart is "Excited" about Freshman Mykel Williams

By Jonathan WilliamsJul 21, 2022 8:52 AM EDT