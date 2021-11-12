Skip to main content
    November 12, 2021
    Where Will Julian Humphrey Commit?

    One of Georgia's biggest remaining targets in the 2022 class is set to come off the board on Friday. SI All-American Candidate, Julain Humphrey is going to announce his college decision at 1:15 EST of CBSSportsHQ. 

    Humphrey has a public Top-3 of LSU, Texas A&M, and the Georgia Bulldogs. 

    Humphrey at one time was committed to Georgia's arch-rival in the Florida Gators until he de-committed in late October. He was one of the top prospects for the Gators. 

    Humphrey is the ideal Defensive Back for a Kirby smart system. He has the length, frame, and speed to excel in the backfield at Georgia. Humphrey is a 10-second 100-meter runner.

    He checks all of the physical boxes in terms of height, weight, and speed for Georgia. They have certain requirements for the cornerback position and a player as fast as Humphrey will likely always have room on a roster like Georgia's if they want. 

    And Georgia has sold him on the fact that they are the program that can develop him into the best version of himself. Georgia not only has Jahmile Addae coaching defensive backs, but Will Muschamp who is a former defensive back specialist himself, and Kirby Smart who got his start in college football coaching defensive backs. 

    As we near closer to this decision it seems all the more likely that Humphrey chooses Georgia Friday afternoon. 

