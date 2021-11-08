Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Will Georgia Regress to College Football Mean?

    The landscape of college football looks like it has one clear-cut No. 1 team and a bunch of other teams figuring themselves out.
    Author:

    The problem with a four-team playoff in college football is that you've got to have four good teams to compete in said playoff, and it's not a certainty that college football has four good teams. 

    They know they have at least one really good team in Georgia. A team that has only played one game within three scores since week 1 of the regular season. They are dominating every opponent, winning games by an average of 31.9 points. 

    The rest of college football, however? They seem to be finding themselves this season. 

    Just take a look at the CFP rankings apart from Georgia. 

    Read More

    • No. 2 Alabama was in a four-quarter fight with a below .500 LSU team. 
    • No. 3 Michigan State lost to unranked Purdue on Saturday. 
    • No. 4 Oregon beat a below .500 Washington team by 10 points. 
    • No. 5 Ohio State beat a below .500 Nebraska team by 9 points. 
    • No. 6 Cincinnati squeaked by a below .500 Tulsa team. 

    It's almost as if no one wants to make the playoffs this season except for Georgia. It appears that 2021 just might be a season of chaos in college football, and with all of the sport spinning on its head Georgia appears to be the program that has an identity as a football team. 

    The Bulldogs play their final regular-season SEC game on Saturday against the Tennessee Volunteers. They are currently 22.0 point favorites over the Volunteers in Knoxville, Tennessee. 

    Then after that, their schedule finishes with games against Charleston Southern and Georgia Tech, games that might not even have a Vegas betting spread on them. 

    You May Also Like:

    Both QBs See Action Against Mizzou, Make Early Auditions For Starting Job

    The Good, Bad, and Ugly from Georgia's Win over Missouri

    Join the community

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

    Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

    211106_mlm_fb_missouri_0233-X2
    News

    Will Georgia Regress to College Football Mean?

    21 seconds ago
    12-28-2020 fb practice 889-L
    News

    The George Pickens Effect, How Pickens Complicates QB Decision

    1 hour ago
    201008_CLS_TN_131-L
    News

    Georgia Opens Sizeable Favorite Over Tennessee

    15 hours ago
    211106_AJW_FB_MIZZOU_2358-L
    News

    Grades: Defense Proves Dominance Yet Again

    17 hours ago
    68949118-AB90-4D9D-A13B-9A9234572A99
    News

    Georgia Once Again No. 1 In AP Poll

    18 hours ago
    211106_AJW_FB_MIZZOU_2083-L
    News

    Grades: Offensive Line Shows a Lot of Room for Improvement

    20 hours ago
    AB6I8799-L
    News

    Georgia's MVPs from Dominating Win Over Missouri

    22 hours ago
    211002_mlm_fb_arkansas_1218-L
    News

    Herbstreit: Nakobe Dean Should be "Defensive POY in CFB"

    Nov 7, 2021