Stetson Bennett: No Longer a "Wide Eyed Little Boy"

Quarterback Stetson Bennett IV has the Georgia Bulldogs at 10-0 and in position to win their first SEC Title since 2017.

Following their victory over Tennessee on Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs are 10-0 and have officially swept their SEC regular-season schedule.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett deserves a lot of credit for the team's success, as he seamlessly stepped into a difficult situation and made the most of it. Georgia expected Bennett to serve as a backup to starting quarterback JT Daniels, but following an oblique injury, Daniels was sidelined for months.

Georgia may have gone off the rails in past years, losing to a few opponents that they should have defeated down the stretch. Bennett ensured they remained on course and led them to their best regular-season output in forty years.

CBS interviewed him after the game and asked him about what it is like to live out a childhood dream of starting for the Bulldogs.

"You know, you tried to stop being like a wide-eyed little boy, and you know, a starting quarterback in the SEC. It's pretty cool; got a few more games before the SEC Championship, but undefeated for the first time in forty years."

This Georgia team becomes just the tenth Georgia team to run the SEC slate undefeated, and the first to do so since divisions were introduced to the SEC.

Running back James Cook had one of the best games of his career, finishing with almost 150 all-purpose yards and scoring three touchdowns in the process. Bennett spoke about what makes James unique and how the offense works differently with him on the field.

"He understands football. Growing up his brother, and his whole family. Also, he's a heck of an athlete. He knows when we split him out, and it's one-on-one, I'm going to go to him, and I did, and it worked."

