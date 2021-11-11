Player Props: Which UGA Players Have a Big Day?

Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    Player Props: Which Georgia Players Have a BIG Day?

    The player prop lines are out for Georgia's matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday. We break them down here on Dawgs Daily.
    The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs head to Knoxville, Tennessee to take on the Volunteers Saturday afternoon. 

    They are (9-0) on the year, SEC East divisional champs, and 20.5 point favorites according to SI Sportsbook. 

    Georgia looks to be starting former walk-on turned Davey O'Brien semifinalist, Stetson Bennett for the seventh time this season, sixth straight game, in place of former starter JT Daniels. 

    They have the nation's best defense by a long shot, allowing 5.7 points per game on the year, and they just might have their biggest challenge yet in a Tennessee offense that has been able to score in bunches this season. 

    We have the player props brought to you by Prizepicks.com

    Passing Yards: 

    • Stetson Bennett, UGA - 196.5 
    • Hendon Hooker, Tenn - 170.5 

    Rushing Yards: 

    • Zamir White, UGA - 59.5
    • James Cook, UGA - 42.5 
    • Stetson Bennett, UGA - 23.5 
    • Hendon Hooker, Tenn 17.5

    Receiving Yards: 

    • Brock Bowers, UGA -  49.5
    • Jermaine Burton, UGA - 56.5 
    • Cedric Tillman, Tenn - 49.5

    The best play on the board appears to be the passing yardage overs. Stetson Bennett is averaging 197.5 yards per start on the year and he's matched up against one of the worst total defenses in college football. Tennessee gives up yardage, they are ranked 95th in the country in yards allowed per game. 

    As for Hendon Hooker, he's thrown for 200+ yards in every SEC start this season and will likely be down late in this football game, forced to throw the football. 

