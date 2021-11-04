Georgia's To-Do List For Remainder of Regular Season

The Georgia Bulldogs are in firm control of the college football landscape. They are the No. 1 team in the country but still have a few questions to answer the rest of the way.

Georgia is currently the No. 1 team in college football, which isn't likely to change for the rest of the regular season.

Their remaining slate of games features Missouri, Tennessee, Charleston Southern, and Georgia Tech. Those programs have a collective record of 14-17 after week nine.

Head coach Kirby Smart reiterates that the team is taking things one day at a time, which is hard to do given the present circumstances. Georgia hasn't been seriously challenged since week one, but they will face some quality football teams soon.

The Bulldogs will be heavy betting favorites in each of these matchups, but they still can accomplish meaningful things the rest of the way. Several defining questions still linger around the team, and they can use the next month as a testing ground for solutions.

Who should be the starting quarterback?

In an ordinary season, this question would be a sore spot for fans, but it hasn't mattered until this point. Georgia's defense is playing at a historical level, holding opponents to less than seven points per game.

The offense has produced whether the starting quarterback was Stetson Bennett or JT Daniels. They can continue to get away with this strategy for the regular season, but they should have this answer come SEC Championship time.

Daniels was the presumed starter at the beginning of the year but injured his oblique against Clemson. This season, Bennett is 5-0 as a starter, and some argue that Smart needs to roll with the hot hand.

Others say that Daniels is the one with the NFL future, raising the ceiling of this football team. We will find out how Georgia will handle the situation in the coming weeks, but they need to figure it out soon.

Will George Pickens come back?

This year, Georgia has missed several marquee playmakers - Darnell Washington, Kearis Jackson, Kendall Milton, and Dominick Blaylock all spring to mind. However, their most impactful loss was wide receiver, George Pickens.

Pickens' presence drastically alters the ceiling of this offense. Georgia doesn't have a consistently dominant vertical threat on this offense. Wide receivers Ladd McConkey and Adonai Mitchell have flashed at times, but neither compares to Pickens.

There has been speculation about when Pickens could make an eventual return. He is still wearing the black non-contact jersey at practice, signifying that he is at least a few weeks away.

His NFL future will also play a factor in determining if he even will return. Pickens has been a hot commodity in NFL circles since his freshman season, and there will be a long discussion about whether to return to college.

Nevertheless, if he does return, this offense ascends to another level. Opposing defenses already have to worry about tight end Brock Bowers, one of America's most devastating tight ends. Throw in Pickens, and things get very ugly for opposing defenses.

Can the defense keep pace?

This season, Georgia's defense has been the most dominant unit in college football, and it isn't particularly close. Offenses have struggled to establish anything, as this defense is sound on all three levels.

There aren't many challenging offenses in the immediate future for Georgia, but several are looming off in the distance. Alabama, Ohio State, and Oklahoma are all possible opponents and can put up points in bunches.

Tennessee will be a good test for this Georgia defense. The Bulldogs are more talented than the Volunteers, but Tennessee has proven they can score with anyone.

Smart needs this defense moving forward if Georgia hopes to make a national championship push, meaning fans should expect to see him challenge them every week. They continue to look fresh week after week, a direct reflection of every coach and player's attention to detail on that side of the football.

