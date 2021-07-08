JUST IN: Demetris Robertson Announces Transfer Decision

Former Georgia wide receiver Demetris Robertson has committed to play his final season of college football with the Auburn Tigers.

Former Georgia wide receiver Demetris Robertson has committed to play his final season of college football with the Auburn Tigers.

In a statement he released on social media Thursday he said the following:

"Thank you Georgia Football from the bottom of my heart for everything. From Coach Smart to Coach Hankton to my academic advisors and everyone I met along the way. Athens, thank you for everything.

With that being said, I have decided to use my last year of eligibility at Auburn University. I can't wait to get to work."

Robertson formerly played for California before transferring to Georgia in 2018.

The Bulldogs were actually close to landing a commitment from Robertson out of high school. Head coach Kirby Smart made the Savannah native a priority, but Robertson ultimately chose the Golden Bears.

Robertson had a lot of hype surrounding his name coming out of high school. In his true freshman season with the Golden Bears, he hauled in 50 catches for 767 yards, adding seven touchdowns.

He suffered a sports hernia following his freshman season that kept him sidelined for the entire 2017 season. Robertson then transferred to Georgia before the 2018 campaign and gained immediate eligibility.

Robertson was extremely talented but never found a role for himself in the Bulldogs offense. Georgia continued to add talent to the wide receiver room, and Robertson found himself the odd man out.

According to reports, Robertson looked good during spring practice and was a full participant in all drills. He even caught four passes during the G-Day game in April.

The NCAA granted an additional year of eligibility to all players last season in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Robertson is opting to use his sixth year of eligibility when normally he would have been forced to declare for the NFL Draft.

You May Also Like

Jamaree Salyer Named Top 50 Player in 2021

JT Daniels Announces Partnership

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.