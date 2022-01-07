Georgia vs Alabama Betting Line Update, Latest Trends

Alabama steamrolled the Bulldogs 41 to 24 in Atlanta back on December 4th, yet it's the Bulldogs who are favored in the rematch. We have the latest betting line trends.

The Georgia Bulldogs opened as a 2.0 point favorite over Alabama on SI Sportsbook. It then slowly matriculated its way up to 2.5, and now on Friday before the big game, the line has moved up to 3.0 points in favor of Georgia.

Alabama steamrolled the Bulldogs 41 to 24 in Atlanta back on December 4th, yet it's the Bulldogs who are favored in the rematch.

So, what is Vegas seeing? Well, here are some trends provided by our friends at SI SportsBook.

Georgia Trends

Georgia and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in six of 14 games this season.

So far this season, 76.9% of Alabama's games (10/13) have had more combined points than Monday's over/under of 52.5.

The two teams combine to score 80.4 points per game, 27.9 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 28.8 points per game, 23.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Bulldogs games have an average total of 50.8 points this season, 1.7 fewer than Monday's over/under.

Alabama Trends

Against the spread, Alabama is 8-5-0 this year.

The Crimson Tide covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.

Alabama has eclipsed the over/under in 38.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Crimson Tide average 41.4 points per game, 31.8 more than the Bulldogs give up (9.6).

Alabama is 8-5 against the spread and 13-1 overall when the team scores more than 9.6 points.

