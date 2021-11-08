Georgia Leaving a Wake of Destruction Behind

Georgia has dismantled football teams this season, winning by a margin of 31.9 points per game. Though the weeks following, they've left even more damage.

Georgia is (9-0) and the consensus No. 1 ranked football team in America. If you've watched them compete at any point over the 2021 season on Saturdays, it's clear they are a dominant football team. They've controlled every football game they have been in this season.

Though the impact on the opponent's season hasn't ended when the final whistle blows and the loss is added to the record.

Georgia's left a wake of destruction behind them this season.

Arkansas lost 37 to 0 as the No. 9 ranked team in all of college football. The next two weeks, they lost to Ole Miss and Auburn, allowing a total of 90 points in those contests, and are now unranked.

Kentucky lost 30 to 13 as the No. 11 ranked team in all of college football. A late score in the fourth made it admirable and one could think it might have provided some momentum for the Wildcats. They've lost two straight, to Mississippi State and Tennessee, and are now unranked.

Florida entered the game in a bad spot, coming off a 45 to 42 loss to the LSU Tigers, but a 34 to 7 drumming from the Dawgs might have finished off this iteration of the Dan Mullen era. The Gators were dismantled by the South Carolina Gamecocks 40 to 17, leading to the firing of defensive coordinator Todd Grantham as well as offensive line coach John Hevesy.

The Bulldog Hangover. You play Georgia, you get beat up for four quarters and you feel it for weeks.

