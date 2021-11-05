Wideouts Finally Getting Healthy, But Who Takes Over?

This season, Georgia has been impressive in almost all faucets, but their vertical passing offense has room to improve.

Georgia fans entered the season expecting an explosive, downfield, pass-happy attack, or at least to see an offense driven by offensive coordinator Todd Monken that would revert back to his air-raid nature of years past.

That's far from what they've gotten. Georgia has run the ball on 62.5% of downs this season.

Quarterback JT Daniels has been sidelined with an oblique injury for most of the season, leaving Stetson Bennett to run the offense. While he has done an admirable job, Bennett doesn't have the natural arm talent of Daniels.

While that remains true, Bennett has shown he is capable of making throws down the field. The starting job could come down to who generates more explosive plays for this offense with their arm, which is still yet to be determined this year.

Head coach Kirby Smart remains non-committal when discussing the quarterbacks. He emphasized that Georgia will play to their starter's strengths, no matter who that happens to be.

Though perhaps the most obvious reason for the run heavy offense has been the health and availibility of the wide receiver position.

George Pickens and Dominick Blaylock have yet to play this season, and several other starters have seen their fair share of time on the injury report.

They appear to be healthier than at any other point in the season, however. So, who will step up?

Jermaine Burton

Many forecasted that Burton would have a breakout season this year, but unfortunately, injuries have hampered him. He has been dealing with a groin issue for the past month but is on track to be back to full speed against Missouri.

Burton flashed his big-play ability early in the year, scoring long touchdowns in back-to-back weeks. He excels at creating space early in routes and is physical after the catch.

Georgia turned to their run game during the midway point of the season, though it appeared that Burton was the most reliable player on the outside for the offense until that point.

Arian Smith

Smith has also dealt with his fair share of injuries this year but is expected to be active against Missouri. His speed has been well documented, but he hasn't made a massive impact on the field just yet apart from the flashes of explosiveness.

There are still rotational slot snaps up for the taking. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey will get the lion's share of targets from that spot, and wideout Kearis Jackson is getting more looks, but neither can take the top off a defense like Smith.

Early in the year, it appeared that Smith would be more featured in the offense, but a shin contusion has kept him on the sideline for the better part of the season. His presence alone would force defenses to alter coverage looks and strategy, which would open up others as a result.

Adonai Mitchell

Mitchell has been one of the only wideouts to stay healthy all season. The true freshman has consistently created space and provides a reliable option for both Bennett and Daniels.

He flashed his talent against South Carolina, where he caught 4 passes for 77 yards and added a touchdown. Mitchell has found ways to get open since his arrival at Georgia eleven months ago.

His body control, coupled with his reliable hands, make him the perfect one-on-one receiver for this offense underneath. Mitchell has an innate understanding of where the first-down marker is at all times and continuously prevails in tight coverage.

You May Also Like:

Scouting Report: Who is Aliou Bah?

ESPN Pinpoints Georgia's Biggest Strength

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.