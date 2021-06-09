Former UGA Assistant Becoming a Problem for Bulldogs?

It's not often graduate assistants make drastic impacts on football teams. Nick Williams was not your average graduate assistant for Georgia.

Back in May, Georgia lost a key cog in their well-oiled recruiting machine, though most fans may not have even realized. After all, it's not often graduate assistants make drastic impacts on football teams.

Nick Williams was not your average graduate assistant for Georgia.

Williams, a former defensive back at Georgia, was in Athens as a graduate assistant helping out with the outside linebackers, though he was tasked with some of the most difficult recruitments during his time. Now, he's in College Station working for Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M.

Williams played a massive role in the landing of players like Lewis Cine, Kelee Ringo, and in 2021 they sent him after the biggest fish of them all, Korey Foreman.

Well, in 2022, Williams had already made his impact on Georgia's class prior to his departure to Texas A&M.

Defensive tackle Bear Alexander was a member of Georgia's 2022 class in part because of Nick Williams, as was Deyon "Smoke" Bouie. Both of whom were in College Station over the last week for visits prior to announcing they would be de-committing from Georgia.

Coincidence? Probably not.

Williams developed relationships with both Alexander and Bouie and those relationships — relationships that he cultivated while in Athens — have placed Texas A&M firmly at the top of the recruitments for both Bear Alexander and Bouie.

You May Also Like

2023 Starts with LT Overton & Arch Manning

Ranking Top Priorities Remaining on Georgia's Board

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI