Former Player Throws Name in the Hat for Special Teams Coordinator

Former Georgia linebacker took to Twitter to audition for the special team's job in Athens.

Former linebacker for the University of Georgia Amarlo Herrera seems to have interest in the new short-term opening as special teams coordinator.

Hours after the news broke of Scott Cochran's absence from the Athens practice field and even after the statement being released by Kirby Smart in support of his longtime friend and current special teams coordinator Scott Cochran, a new name has been thrown into the ring for a special teams coordinator.

Herrera took to Twitter to tweet at head coach Kirby Smart that he was "ready" for the position.

Herrera is a former sixth-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts. Herrera played four seasons between the hedges before moving on to a career in the NFL that would only last two seasons as he played for three teams, the Colts, Titans, and Redskins.

Herrera started in 43 games during his career in Athens and racked up 334 tackles to go along with 3.5 sacks and three interceptions.

It is unlikely that Herrera's potential interest in the job will result in him receiving the job, as it seems that Will Muschamp is in line to take over the role until Cochran's return.

