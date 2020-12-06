Over the past 40 years, almost nothing has dashed Georgia football's championships hopes more than players leaving early.

Starting with Herschel Walker's departure before his senior year in 1983, there's a long line of players who chose the NFL over Georgia, leaving the Bulldogs with a hole on their roster. Musa Smith, Matthew Stafford, Knowshon Moreno, Jarvis Jones, Riley Ridley, Mecole Hardman, Jake Fromm and more all proved irreplaceable for Georgia.

It's no coincidence that when Nick Chubb, Sony Michel and Lorenzo Carter decided to return for their senior year, Georgia played in the National Championship Game. They were NFL-ready players who elevated their teammates and were looked up to by everyone on the team.

Thanks to the NCAA's decision that grants an extra year of eligibility to all players this season, Georgia has a chance to cash in on 40 years of misfortune. Head coach Kirby Smart and his staff will be trying to do everything in their power to ensure that happens.

Smart's main message to the seniors is simple: There is a strong argument this would be the best senior class in program history, but there's one thing missing from your record; a national championship. Accomplish that and you'll leave little doubt as to which senior class is the best to ever grace Athens.

Smart will tailor that message towards other draft-eligible players and those who didn't join UGA as freshmen in 2017. If that message works, Georgia is in for a haul of players that would blow away any recruiting class it could sign.

Class of 2021 accomplishments

42-9 overall record

28-8 SEC record

SEC East Champions 2017-19

2017 SEC Champions

2018 Rose Bowl winners

2018 national runner-up

2020 Sugar Bowl winners

Who might return

The player that is most likely to return is wide receiver Demetris Robertson. His name has circulated in that discussion the most and he's made clear that he is considering staying. The former five-star recruit hasn't lived up to the billing and his name doesn't appear on many draft boards.

However, he's considered a leader on offense and he's had little continuity in his college career. In five seasons, Robertson has played with five offensive coordinators and six quarterbacks (seven if you count the portion of fall camp with Jamie Newman).

Robertson reminded Georgia fans of his talent and potential with a pair of great plays against Mississippi State. He has a lot to prove and he'll finally enter a season with some continuity at offensive coordinator and quarterback.

Seniors Malik Herring and Ben Cleveland, and graduate Tre McKitty have already accepted Senior Bowl invites. Accepting that invitation is not the same as declaring for the draft, everyone competing in the event can return. The Senior Bowl includes a draft prep camp that will help those three players gauge whether they need another year of college ball or not.

Cleveland is one of two redshirt seniors on the team. The other is Julian Rochester who's had a solid, yet injury-riddled career. Like Robertson, his name doesn't appear on many draft boards either despite being an immensely talented player.

Richard LeCounte III is an interesting case. Believing LeCounte would use the free year was wishful thinking when the season started. But he hasn't played since the Kentucky game after suffering a concussion and rib injuries in a motorcycle accident. LeCounte was considered a Day 2 draft pick at worst before his accident, but things could have changed.

LeCounte is expected to make a full recovery and become a not-so-hidden gem in the 2021 NFL Draft and earn more money down the road. Or he could take a chance, return for another senior year, be Georgia's leader in the secondary again and rebuild his draft stock.

Other possible returners

Jermain Johnson - edge

No. 1 ranked JUCO transfer in 2019. A solid contributor and a consistent pass rusher, but he isn't a standout player on a national level. He is constantly improving and he has the most to gain by returning.

DJ Daniel - cornerback

No. 5 ranked JUCO transfer in 2019. He is Johnson's equivalent in the secondary, although he's been bitten by the injury bug a bit in 2020. Daniel would be in line for a starting job assuming Eric Stokes leaves.

Mark Webb - nickel

A former wide receiver, Webb has become a stalwart in Georgia's defensive backfield. His draft stock isn't very high and he may only have two more games left this season.

Justin Shaffer - offensive line

He's started every game this season and has played every offensive snap in five games. Right now, it doesn't look like Shaffer will be drafted, so why not return?

Devonte Wyatt - defensive line

Wyatt projects as a Day 3 draft pick, so there is room to improve. His decision all comes down to whether he thinks he can drastically improve his stock or not.

Wishful thinking