College Gameday Makes Picks, Lane Kiffin Takes Tennessee

The College Gameday set picked their winners in the matchup between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Georgia Bulldogs.

Georgia is in Knoxville, Tennessee to take on a Volunteer squad that has found their groove offensively as they are averaging 40.4 points per game in their last five matchups. The Bulldogs will definitely be tested defensively, and if they come out victorious they will stamp their name into the program record books by becoming the first Georgia team to go undefeated in conference play since 1982.

The College Gameday set has made their picks in the matchup, and here's what they said:

Desmond Howard:

"It's going to be a tougher game then people think, I think Tennessee will stretch Georgia's defense, but Georgia will win this game in Knoxville.

Lane Kiffin:

"You know, Kirby called me this weak. Said, 'You know, we got to play at Tennessee, what's that like', I said it is a very dangerous place to play. In the biggest upset of the day, Tennessee."

Lee Corso:

"You were in Tennessee, right? Now I know why you are picking them. Tennessee leads the SEC in offense, they score 25. Georgia score 40."

Kirk Herbstreit

"I can't wait to watch honestly they run a very similar offense that young Josh Heupel is running, up-tempo. Danning Lanning's defense has been incredible. They got to simplify and get their cleats in the ground and play fast. Georgia has had problems against this style in the past this is I just feel like I'm going to go Georga, as much as you're trying to talk me into it, Georgia is going to be pushed but I got Georgia."

Injury Report

QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN

RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN

RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT

OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - Doubtful

WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN

WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN

WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - Questionable

WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable



WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT

WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT

OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT

DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT

CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT

LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

You May Also Like:

Dominant Defensive Showing Powers Georgia To Defining Win

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Georgia vs. Arkansas

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.