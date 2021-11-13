College Gameday Makes Picks, Lane Kiffin Takes Tennessee
Georgia is in Knoxville, Tennessee to take on a Volunteer squad that has found their groove offensively as they are averaging 40.4 points per game in their last five matchups. The Bulldogs will definitely be tested defensively, and if they come out victorious they will stamp their name into the program record books by becoming the first Georgia team to go undefeated in conference play since 1982.
The College Gameday set has made their picks in the matchup, and here's what they said:
Desmond Howard:
"It's going to be a tougher game then people think, I think Tennessee will stretch Georgia's defense, but Georgia will win this game in Knoxville.
Lane Kiffin:
"You know, Kirby called me this weak. Said, 'You know, we got to play at Tennessee, what's that like', I said it is a very dangerous place to play. In the biggest upset of the day, Tennessee."
Lee Corso:
"You were in Tennessee, right? Now I know why you are picking them. Tennessee leads the SEC in offense, they score 25. Georgia score 40."
Kirk Herbstreit
"I can't wait to watch honestly they run a very similar offense that young Josh Heupel is running, up-tempo. Danning Lanning's defense has been incredible. They got to simplify and get their cleats in the ground and play fast. Georgia has had problems against this style in the past this is I just feel like I'm going to go Georga, as much as you're trying to talk me into it, Georgia is going to be pushed but I got Georgia."
Injury Report
- QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN
- RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN
- RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT
- OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - Doubtful
- WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN
- WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN
- WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - Questionable
- WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable
- WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT
- WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
- OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT
- DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT
- CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
- LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT
