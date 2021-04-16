A Dreary Forecast Won’t Dampen G-Day for Fans

This Saturday might be a rainy day in Athens, but it will be all sunshine and smiles for Georgia fans as they get their first look at the Bulldog’s 2021 team.

This time of year, weather can be as unpredictable as a college football season, but it will almost certainly be a cloudy day in Athens on Saturday. Meteorologists have predicted an overcast sky with a 40 percent chance of rain throughout the day. With a high of 66°F, some fans may need to grab a jacket as they prepare to attend the G-Day festivities.

Even with the dreary weather expected on Saturday, fans lucky enough to get tickets for the spring game are sure to make the trip to Sanford Stadium. With questions on both sides of the ball, G-Day will be the last chance for Georgia fans to find out what their team will look like before the Dawgs open the season with Clemson. Coach Smart is sure to keep some things held back in anticipation of this matchup, but watchers will still be able to get a feel for Georgia’s strengths and weaknesses.

Whether fans hope to see the explosive vertical passing offense that Kirby Smart has promised this spring, the Dawg’s rebuilt secondary, or their monstrous front seven, G-Day will certainly provide some answers. The opportunity to confirm the rumors and speculation that have built up during spring practices will be too big of a temptation.

It may not be a perfect spring afternoon for Georgia’s spring game, but Saturday will still be a bright spot for Dawg fans heading into the summer offseason.

