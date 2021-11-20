BREAKING: George Pickens BACK Dressed Out

Georgia Football wide receiver George Pickens is dressed out for today's matchup between Charleston Southern and the No. 1 ranked Bulldogs.

Pickens has yet to dress this season after tearing his ACL during spring practice.

The latest from Smart on Tuesday of this week indicated that Pickens had been continuing his recovery by getting some work in on the scout team. However, Smart did add, "I don't know the timeline, I wish I did."

“We've had George at practice, catching passes against routes on air, but that's really been it, the things that y'all have seen. He's done more competitive periods in terms of scouts and looks and getting confidence, being able to go up against some DBs and things. but he's not taking reps with the one or two offense because, we don't know when he's going to be ready." - Kirby Smart

Injury Report

QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN

RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN

RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT

DL, Devonte Wyatt (Knee) - Questionable

EDGE, Nolan Smith (Elbow) - Questionable

OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - Questionable

WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN

WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN

WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - Questionable

WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Likely



WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT

WR, George Pickens (Knee) - Questionable

OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT

DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT

CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT

LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

