Debate: Should George Pickens Come Back?

George Pickens has been working with the scout team as of late according to Coach Kirby Smart, but should he make his return to Georgia's starting lineup?

"Fur the next three to four years, I'll be taking my talents to..."

That's what every recruit in college football seemingly says nowadays prior to announcing where they will be playing their collegiate football. The key words there being three to four years.

Gone are the days of assuming that you'll be sticking around college football for at least four years, and often times five years like the days of yesteryear.

Now, players that are highly touted out of high school — like the one's Georgia recruits — have their eyes set on the NFL following their junior season.

Players like George Pickens. Who, even after tearing his ACL in the spring and having missed all nine games up until this point of his Junior campaign with the Bulldogs, is staring down the barrel of a lofty draft grade.

Head coach Kirby Smart has told the media that Pickens is back with the team and back practicing, even taking reps with the scout team. The question has become whether or not Pickens will be returning to the starting lineup for Georgia and if so, when?

Argument for Returning

George Pickens' current average draft positioning according to the NFL Mock Draft Database is 48th overall. He's seen a drastic drop since August when he was seen as a first-round caliber player, he's even been as high as 5th overall. There is a substantial difference between first-round money and second-round money when it comes to the NFL.

If Pickens wants to see his name back in first-round discussions, he will likely need to get back on the field and have a handful of great games during a National Title run.

Argument for Leaving

Talk about a risk and reward decision for the Pickens' party. Under current projections, Pickens already has millions locked up in the NFL Draft, it's just a matter of how many millions. There's a known right now with George Pickens, he's going to play on Sundays and do so paid handsomely.

Though if he returns to the lineup for Georgia and were to be reinjured, things can get pretty worrisome regarding his NFL long-term future.

What we know

According to sources, Kirby Smart isn't fibbing when he tells you everyone is still waiting to find out on George. A decision hasn't been made as far as whether or not he will play again for Georgia. Though he's preparing as if he will, he's rehabbing as if he will, and he's practicing as if he will.

“We've had George at practice, catching passes against routes on air, but that's really been it, the things that y'all have seen. He's done more competitive periods in terms of scouts and looks and getting confidence, being able to go up against some DBs and things. but he's not taking reps with the one or two offense because, we don't know when he's going to be ready."

Only time will tell.

