George Pickens Injured During Practice; Will Undergo ACL Surgery

Georgia wide receiver George Pickens was injured during Tuesday’s practice, Dawgs Daily on SI.com has confirmed.

As first reported by Seth Emerson of The Athletic, Pickens suffered a knee injury. There has been no further information as to how severe the injury is.

This is now the third injury of this spring practice for the Bulldogs. Running back Kenny McIntosh and defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins also went down with injuries this week.

This is a developing story and we will keep you posted on any further news regarding the injury.

UPDATE: Georgia has confirmed that Pickens will undergo ACL surgery to repair a torn ligament that he suffered during practice on Tuesday.

The following is the full statement released by the school:

"George Pickens, a junior wide receiver from Hoover, AL, injured his right knee in spring football practice on a non-contact play on Tuesday afternoon. MRI confirmed an injury to his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), which will require surgery. He has already started his pre-op rehabilitation program under the supervision of the UGAAA sports medicine staff and a full recovery is anticipated."

“The good news is that the MRI showed it to be an isolated injury with no other structures involved,” said head coach Kirby Smart. “George is a hard worker. I know he will bring the same work ethic to rehab that he shows in practice every day.”

