Daniels Faces His Biggest Test Yet with Pickens Out

Pickens Injury Gives Daniels His Hardest Test

Quarterback JT Daniels is now forced to dramatically elevate his play after George Pickens tore his ACL on Wednesday.
Quarterback JT Daniels has set Athens on fire since arriving this past summer. While he did not get an opportunity to see live action until the final four games of the season, the California product took the Bulldogs to new heights.

Despite the growing buzz surrounding Daniels, there has now been an obstacle thrown in his way: the most dynamic playmaker for the Bulldog offense, wide receiver George Pickens, tore his ACL in practice Tuesday.

If Daniels is the quarterback that many claim he is, then it's not the end of the world, but things certainly just became more difficult. Daniels has to be an elite quarterback and elevate the remaining receivers to help replace George Pickens. 

This ability to elevate receivers is the difference between good and great quarterbacks. Daniels is one of if not the most talented quarterback returning in college. He still has plenty of talent around him and no matter the outcome this fall the wins and losses will start and finish with Daniels. 

If Daniels takes this team to a national title without Pickens it would go a long way in his quest for the No. 1 overall pick heading into the 2022 NFL Draft. 

It will be up to head coach Kirby Smart, offensive coordinator Todd Monken, and the rest of the staff to serve up easy completions and explosive plays for this offense. It will be up to Daniels to take an inexperienced group of wide receivers to potential all-conference selections.

Before the year Dawgs Daily on SI.com was adamant that the Bulldogs could have two receivers in Pickens and Jermaine Burton that could cross 1,200 yards. While fans will have to temper their expectations slightly, there is no reason you couldn't see a breakout receiver for the Bulldogs this season. They will need multiple pass catchers to have monster years in order to contend and it is Daniels' job to get them there.

