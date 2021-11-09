UPDATE: George Pickens Getting Some Work with the Scout Team

George Pickens continues to be one of the most asked-about players on Georgia's roster so far in 2021. Of course, many wish those questions are being asked because of the play of Pickens on the field, but unfortunately for Georgia, it is about the recovery of the star wideout.

When Smart last spoke with the media on Monday, he told reporters that he and the staff are still waiting to hear more about the recovery of Pickens from an ACL tear this past spring.

The latest from Smart on Tuesday indicates that Pickens is continuing his recovery by getting some work in on the scout team. However, Smart did add, "I don't know the timeline, I wish I did."

Georgia's receiving is just starting to get back to health as a whole after several contributors missed time through the first half of the season. The return of George Pickens could further elevate the position as they look to make a push for a national title.

Injury Report

QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN

RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN

RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT

OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - OUT

WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN

WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN

WR, Arian Smith (Shin) - IN

WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - Questionable

WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable



WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT

OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT

DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT

CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT

LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

You May Also Like:

Both QBs See Action Against Mizzou, Make Early Auditions For Starting Job

The Good, Bad, and Ugly from Georgia's Win over Missouri

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.