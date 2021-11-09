UPDATE: George Pickens Getting Some Work with the Scout Team

Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    George Pickens Working with the Scout Team

    Kirby Smart updated the media on the recovery of George Pickens on Tuesday.
    George Pickens continues to be one of the most asked-about players on Georgia's roster so far in 2021. Of course, many wish those questions are being asked because of the play of Pickens on the field, but unfortunately for Georgia, it is about the recovery of the star wideout. 

    When Smart last spoke with the media on Monday, he told reporters that he and the staff are still waiting to hear more about the recovery of Pickens from an ACL tear this past spring. 

    The latest from Smart on Tuesday indicates that Pickens is continuing his recovery by getting some work in on the scout team. However, Smart did add, "I don't know the timeline, I wish I did."

    Georgia's receiving is just starting to get back to health as a whole after several contributors missed time through the first half of the season. The return of George Pickens could further elevate the position as they look to make a push for a national title.

    Injury Report

    • QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN
    • RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN
    • RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT
    • OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - OUT
    • WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN
    • WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN
    • WR, Arian Smith (Shin) - IN
    • WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - Questionable
    • WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable
    • WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
    • OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT
    • DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT
    • CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
    • LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

