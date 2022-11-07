Georgia at Kentucky Game Time Announced

The game time for the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs' contest at Kentucky has been announced has been announced.

Georgia will head to Lexington on November 19th for their final regular season conference game of the season.

For the fourth time this season, Georgia will kickoff at 3:30 on CBS per a release from the school on Monday. Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson will be on the call.

Georgia has won their last 12 matchups with Kentucky, and 7-straight in Lexington. Last season, Georgia handled Kentucky 30-13 in Athens on their way to another SEC Championship.

The Bulldogs are hoping to have that SEC East title wrapped up prior to heading to Kentucky this time. If Georgia can take care of business against Mississippi State, they'll lock up another trip to Atlanta.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN