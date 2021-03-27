Georgia Basketball Adds Big Man From Transfer Portal

Georgia basketball added dome much-needed size Friday when Illinois-Chicago forward Braelen Bridges announced his decision to transfer to Georgia.

Bridges is a 6-10, 235-lb. native of McDonough and will be a junior this season. He started 34 games as a freshman at Illinois-Chicago, but he only started three games as a sophomore. Bridges leaves the Flames having 8.9 points and 4.8 rebounds through two seasons.

Despite starting far fewer games this past season, Bridges improved as a shooter. He averaged 9.9 points per game and shot 65.2-percent from the field. His shooting percentage jumped almost 10-percent from his freshman campaign.

He reached double figures 11 times in 18 outings last season. Bridges registered a double-double off the bench against Central Michigan by scoring 17 points and grabbing 13 boards.

Georgia desperately needed size after the 2020-21 season. Toumani Camara spent most of his minutes in the low post, and that's just not his style. Other forwards Jonathan Ned, Josh Taylor and Tyron McMillan rarely saw the floor this season. The Bulldogs were decimated on the boards in SEC play and they relied on Sahvir Wheeler's dribble drives way too much.

Head coach Tom Crean likely isn't finished adding size to the roster. With Tye Fagan, Christian Brown and Mikal Starks in the transfer portal, Georgia has plenty of scholarships available.

North Carolina center Walker Kessler entered the transfer portal on Monday. He's a UGA legacy player and his uncle Alec Kessler was one of the best players in program history. SI99 forward Michael Foster has Georgia in his final three, but he hasn't set a timetable for his commitment yet.

