The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Search

Georgia To Enter NCAA Tournament Discussion With Win Over Tennessee

Georgia travels to Tennessee on Wednesday hoping for a monumental upset and a boost to Georgia's tournament resume.
Author:
Publish date:

Because of a schedule shake-up, Georgia basketball travels to Knoxville to play the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers this Wednesday. 

A victory over Tennessee would undoubtedly be the biggest of Tom Crean's tenure as head coach and change the perception of the program. That's a stark contrast to two weeks ago. The 24-point loss to the Gamecocks all but guaranteed a blazing hot seat for Crean entering next season.

Despite having a winning record all season, Georgia hasn't been in the NCAA Tournament discussion at all, and only teetered on being ranked once. However, a win over the No. 11 ranked team would firmly implant Georgia into the NCAA Tourney talks. The Bulldogs would have a 13-6 record overall and a 6-6 record in SEC play. 

However, a loss to Tennessee wouldn't devastate Georgia's tournament hopes. The Volunteers are just one of four ranked teams left on Georgia's schedule. The Bulldogs travel to No. 10 Alabama on Saturday; hosts No. 18 Missouri on February 16; and travels to No. 22 Florida on February 20. A victory over LSU on February 23 would look good on Georgia's resume as well.

You may also like

Terrion Arnold Explains Decision To Attend Alabama

Gunner Stockton Talks Commitment, Who's Next?

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BuldogsSI.

USATSI_15540046
News

Georgia To Enter NCAA Tournament Discussion With Win Over Tennessee

75761727-70F8-4B71-B83F-EF8CF1566ADD
Recruiting

Georgia's Biggest 2022 Recruiting Needs

USATSI_15540770
News

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From Georgia's Win Over Vanderbilt

USATSI_15371307
News

Dawgs Daily History: The Hidden Recruiting Gems of the 2010s

83F4FB26-0658-49D7-974E-03D39D330CC2
News

Freshmen Faces - Smael Mondon, Update on Knee

210101_CLS_FB_Peach_Bowl_36-M
News

InSIder: Second-Year Players to Watch this Spring

USATSI_13762317
News

Dawgs Daily History: Best Recruiting Classes Since 2010

4AF13939-23E7-4FB0-AFBD-734599EBA5F8
News

2021 UGA Class in Review: Key Additions and Key Misses