Georgia To Enter NCAA Tournament Discussion With Win Over Tennessee

Because of a schedule shake-up, Georgia basketball travels to Knoxville to play the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers this Wednesday.

A victory over Tennessee would undoubtedly be the biggest of Tom Crean's tenure as head coach and change the perception of the program. That's a stark contrast to two weeks ago. The 24-point loss to the Gamecocks all but guaranteed a blazing hot seat for Crean entering next season.

Despite having a winning record all season, Georgia hasn't been in the NCAA Tournament discussion at all, and only teetered on being ranked once. However, a win over the No. 11 ranked team would firmly implant Georgia into the NCAA Tourney talks. The Bulldogs would have a 13-6 record overall and a 6-6 record in SEC play.

However, a loss to Tennessee wouldn't devastate Georgia's tournament hopes. The Volunteers are just one of four ranked teams left on Georgia's schedule. The Bulldogs travel to No. 10 Alabama on Saturday; hosts No. 18 Missouri on February 16; and travels to No. 22 Florida on February 20. A victory over LSU on February 23 would look good on Georgia's resume as well.

You may also like

Terrion Arnold Explains Decision To Attend Alabama

Gunner Stockton Talks Commitment, Who's Next?

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BuldogsSI.