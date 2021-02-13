Keys to Victory Against Alabama

Alabama is in the midst of a historic season, and Georgia basketball is looking to at least spoil a bit of that year Saturday afternoon.

The Crimson Tide are 16-5 overall and sit atop the SEC standings with an 11-1 record in the conference. Beating Alabama may be a tall task for the Bulldogs, and it'll have to accomplish these two things to have a chance at winning.

Limit Alabama's three-pointers

Alabama is by far the best three-point shooting team in the SEC. The Crimson Tide don't have the highest percentage in the conference, but they've taken nearly 300 more shots than the two teams with better percentages.

John Petty Jr. is the second-best three-point shooter in the conference. He's shooting 39.4-percent on 132 long-range attempts.

He's far from the only stellar three-point shooter on Alabama's roster. Jaden Shackleford is shooting 32.7-percent on 113 attempts, and Joshua Primo and Jahvon Quinnerly are shooting over 40-percent on 81 and 62 attempts respectively. Jordan Bruner and Keon Ellis are great three-point threats as well.

It's easier said than done, but beating Alabama starts with limiting three-point shots. Georgia needs to force Alabama to beat them in other ways. The Tide are still a solid inside scoring team, but their offense is built around three-pointers.

Score off turnovers

The Crimson Tide aren't the best team in the conference when it comes to ball security. Alabama is committing 14.3 turnovers per game.

However, the Tide rarely allow points off turnovers. They only allow 13.6 points off turnovers per game. Forcing opponents to squander opportunities is a big reason why Alabama is 11-1 in SEC play.

Georgia is good at forcing turnovers, creating 16.2 per game. Justin Kier leads the SEC with 2.1 steals per game and two more Bulldogs are tied for spots in the top 12. Georgia also makes the most of turnovers, averaging 18.2 points per game.

The Bulldogs are a team built to make Alabama pay for its errors. Sahvir Wheeler and K.D. Johnson are among the best fast breakers in the conference. If Alabama is careless, Georgia should be able to capitalize. if so, the Bulldogs may have a good shot at scoring the upset victory.