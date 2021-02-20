Keys to Victory Against Florida

Georgia basketball heads to Gainesville, Fla., looking for its second upset of the week and revenge for last month's loss to the Florida Gators.

A victory over Florida would go a long way in helping the Bulldogs make the NCAA Tournament. Georgia is coming off an 80-70 upset win over No. 20 Missouri, but Saturday's game is a different challenge as Georgia is just 2-5 on the road this year.

Here's what Georgia must do Saturday to leave the Sunshine State with a huge victory:

Keep draining threes

The stats don't lie: Georgia is a completely different team when its three-point shots are connecting. In their last four victories, the Bulldogs are shooting 47 percent from long range. During a recent two-game losing streak, Georgia shot just 18 percent from outside the arc.

When Georgia is making its three-pointers, defenses are unable to shut down the paint, which opens driving lanes for Sahvir Wheeler and K.D. Johnson. In turn, those drives open up shooters at the rim and outside the arc.

Avoid long lulls on offense

During the first meeting, Georgia and Florida were evenly matched for 33 minutes. The Bulldogs lost the game in the first six minutes of the second half. The Gators turned a 42-39 halftime lead into a 62-46 blowout with 13:44 left in regulation.

Georgia kept Florida from pulling away in the final 13 minutes and even cut the margin to just eight points by the end of the game. Such cold streaks have plagued the Bulldogs all year, but the first Florida game was the team's worst example.

