Keys to Victory Against Kentucky

Georgia plays Kentucky in a battle between two schools looking to get their NCAA Tournament hopes back on track.

Georgia basketball meets Kentucky for the 156th time Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs are coming off their first SEC victory, while the Wildcats have lost their last two SEC games and are just 4-8 on the year. Regardless of Kentucky's record, a win would still be huge for the Bulldogs. Georgia has lost 14-straight to Kentucky, a win would be a much-needed confidence booster.

Start faster

The Bulldogs are fortunate to only have four losses. Slow starts have plagued the Bulldogs all season, especially in SEC play. Slow losses have also been an issue for Kentucky.

A fast start is key for both teams, but especially for Georgia. Kentucky is a much better second-half team, owing it's first three SEC wins to dominant second halves. If the Bulldogs can't keep up with the Wildcats early on, they might find themselves in too big of a hole to climb out of.

Don't fall for the Kentucky mystique

This is a Kentucky Wildcats team in name only. The Wildcats have only missed the NCAA Tournament twice since 1992, and have only won less than 25 games seven times since then. Kentucky is arguably the greatest program in college basketball history.

However, this particular Kentucky Wildcats team is the worst in recent memory. The Wildcats are just 4-8 overall and 3-2 in the SEC. The reliance on one-and-done players has finally caught up with Kentucky because of the offseason altered by COVID-19.

Still, Georgia hasn't beat Kentucky since the 2012-13 season, and the Bulldogs have only beaten the Wildcats 26 times in 155 tries. Georgia can't let that history and that losing streak play a factor Wednesday night.

Start K.D. Johnson

It's time. K.D. Johnson is the most electrifying player on the team right now. He has brought some much-needed energy to this Georgia team. Johnson is energetic, but he plays under control. He's shooting the ball well and he's not afraid to drive. Johnson adds another great distributor to Georgia's lineup and he's playing great defense.

Saturday, it took head coach Tom Crean six minutes to insert Johnson into the game. That's way too long. Johnson needs to be on the floor at tip-off. He's is integral to Georgia starting the game strong.