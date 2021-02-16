Keys to Victory Against Missouri

Georgia hosts Missouri this Tuesday looking to keep its NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

The clock is ticking on Georgia basketball's race to the NCAA Tournament.

The Bulldogs looked to be in good shape a week ago following a three-game winning streak. Since then they've lost to two ranked opponents and are now 12-8 overall and 5-8 in SEC play.

Georgia hopes to salvage its NCAA Tournament hopes Tuesday night against the No. 20 Missouri Tigers. Missouri is coming off back-to-back losses to Ole Miss and Arkansas. The Rebels beat Missouri 80-59 in a shocking upset, while the Razorbacks won 86-81 in overtime.

Here's what Georgia needs to do to hand Missouri its third-straight loss, and to get its own season back on track.

Start draining three's again

During its three-game winning streak, Georgia's three-point shooting was outstanding. Across those three games, the Bulldogs shot 47-percent from outside the arc.

That stellar outside shooting complimented Georgia's inside game. Every time Sahvir Wheeler or K.D. Johnson drove the lane, either they had an open layup or a teammate was open on the block for an easy bucket.

In the two games since the Bulldogs have made just seven of its 38 three-point attempts. As Georgia struggles from outside, opponents chose to guard the basket and let Georgia's struggles continue until shots start falling.

To beat Missouri, the Bulldogs need to rebalance the offense. Drain some three-pointers early and force the Tigers to guard the entire halfcourt, not just the paint.

