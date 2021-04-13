Georgia lands Former Top 50 Player & 3-point Specialist in One Afternoon

Georgia basketball was going to be heavily active in the NCAA Transfer Portal considering the number of players that have departed from their roster. On Monday, head coach Tom Crean got the offseason rebuild started quickly, adding two transfers to the roster.

Jabri Abdur-Rahim, son of former NBA All-Star Shareef Abdir-Rahim, announced Monday that he would be transferring from Virginia to Georgia.

The former four-star prospect brings explosive scoring ability and a lot of all-around talent as a 6'7 perimeter defender.

In the 2020 recruiting class, Abdur-Rahim was ranked the 38th overall prospect, sixth-best small forward, and second-best player in the state of New Jersey. He is a lengthy player who thrives on scoring off the dribble and is a major threat off the drive. One of his best attributes though is how instinctual he is on the defensive end and his lockdown perimeter defense which was an area that Georgia struggled in at times last season.

During his freshman year with the Cavaliers, Abdur-Rahim only appeared in eight games due to injury and played more than ten minutes in just one of those games. Although he doesn't bring much college experience, Abdir-Rahim ranks as the second highest-rated recruit that head coach, Tom Crean, has landed during his stint with Georgia.

The only player ahead of him being Anthony Edwards who went on to be the No. 1 overall pick in the draft and is currently making a very strong case to be named "Rookie of the Year" in the NBA. He also was the second-highest-rated recruit that Virginia head coach, Tony Bennett, had signed at Virginia.

Crean wasn't done there on Monday either, as he adds the extremely young and talented player in Abdir-Rahim, he added USC Graduate Transfer Noah Baumann as well. Baumann is a 6'6 shooting guard that adds quality three-point capability to an offense that struggled mightily from three this season.

Baumann has never been called upon heavily in any offense, whether it be at his first school in San Jose State, or at USC. His career-high in attempts per game is just a mere 8.7 during his sophomore season at San Jose State. However, 5.7 of those 8.7 shots were three-pointers, of which he made 45.5%.

Georgia needs every bit of shooting they can get, and Baumann does exactly that.

Over the past couple of months, the transfer portal has been Georgia's biggest enemy, as four players announced they would be transferring from the program. Adding a young and extremely talented player like Jabri Abdur-Rahim along with a veteran 3-point specialist, and Crean seems to be on the right track back to rebuilding this roster.

For what looks to be a do-or-die season for coach Crean, Monday was desperately needed.

You May Also Like

Sophomore Surge: Update on Year 2 Spring Standouts

Why Some Draft Experts Don't Love Eric Stokes

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.