Georgia Left Out of Postseason

The NCAA Tournament and National Invitation Tournament brackets are set and neither includes Georgia Basketball.

For the fourth year in a row and the third time under head coach Tom Crean, the Bulldogs miss out on the post-season. This year's exclusion hurts more than in previous years. Georgia has good wins on its record. The Bulldogs beat Missouri and Arkansas once each, and swept Ole Miss. The Rebels are a No. 1 seed in the NIT.

Unfortunately, a pile of ugly losses ruined Georgia's resume for both major tournaments. South Carolina, the worst team in the SEC, swept Georgia and neither game was close. Those three losses kept Georgia from at least making the NIT field.

Why missing the NIT matters

For many modern college basketball fans, the NIT has become a joke. But programs that don't typically make the NCAA Tournament should, and usually do, take the NIT seriously. The NIT is a good way to gauge how close a program is to become a perennial NCAA Tournament team.

The NIT excluding Georgia is disheartening. It shows that Georgia still has a long way to go before it can make the NCAA Tournament. That has a trickle-down effect on the entire program.

Elite recruits don't want their seasons to end the second weekend of March; they want to participate in March Madness. Those kids will think twice about joining a program that can't make either tournament.

Veteran players also want to play in the post-season. With the transfer market being more active than ever before, upperclassmen and graduates are free to help some other teams make the NCAA Tournament.

What's next?

If you read Dawgs Daily's basketball postseason checklist you know what's next. If you didn't check that piece out, here's a quick rundown.

Convince Justin Kier and/or Andrew Garcia to stay

Sign Pittsburgh transfer Au'Diese Toney

Sign SI99 power forward Michael Foster

Georgia needs only to accomplish two of these to field a contender next season. Accomplishing all three would make Georgia one of the better teams in the SEC.

Kier and Garcia would be leaders with five years of college basketball experience. Kier also brings solid outside shooting while Garcia adds physicality in the paint. Toney is an excellent interior and exterior shooter who is also active on the boards. Foster is capable of dominating the SEC as a freshman.