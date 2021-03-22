Tye Fagan and Mikal Starks Enters Transfer Portal

Tye Fagan and Mikal Starks entered the transfer portal on Monday. They bring the total number of Bulldogs in the portal to four.

Another two players have dipped from the Georgia basketball program.

Junior guards Tye Fagan and Mikal Starks entered the transfer portal on Monday. They are the eighth and ninth Tom Crean recruits to enter the portal. 10 players overall have transferred during the Crean era. No one from the 2018 recruiting class is still with the team.

Fagan's departure is the biggest shot to the program since Amanze Ngumezi was dismissed from the team in January 2020. Fagan started 25 games this past season. He averaged 9.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. He scored in double figures 11 times and record a double-double in Georgia's season opener against Florida A&M.

In three seasons, Fagan appeared in 89 games and he leaves Athens with 450 career points and 2015 rebounds. He started three games as a freshman and played a prominent role off the bench before earning a starting job in 2020.

Despite being a starting shooting guard this season, Fagan's minutes decreased when freshman guard K.D. Johnson became eligible. Fagan didn't start against Auburn on January 13 (Johnson's debut). Before Johnson could play, Fagan averaged 24.9 minutes per game. After Johnson became eligible, Fagan's minutes dipped to 20.43 per game.

Fagan's minutes were likely going decrease more next season as Johnson battles him for a starting spot. Graduate transfer Justin Kier may return next season and Georgia could possibly sign another guard from the transfer portal.

Starks played exclusively off the bench this season after transferring from Eastern Florida State College. He appeared in 18 games and averaged 5.6 minutes. Starks scored just four points this season.

