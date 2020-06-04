DawgsDaily
University of Georgia Athletics Director Greg McGarity receives contract extension

Garrett Shearman

J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Greg McGarity was awarded a one-year contract extension Thursday in an conference call held via Zoom. A University of Georgia graduate who took over as his alma mater's AD in September 2010, he will sign his second one-year extension in two years.

McGarity, a letterman on the Bulldogs' men's tennis team in the early 1970's, served as a student assistant for the team from 1973 to 1977. From there, he was appointed as assistant sports information director and head women’s tennis coach, positions he held until an internal promotion to administrative assistant within the athletics department in 1982.

He then worked as Georgia's assistant athletic director for facilities and event management from 1988 to 1992 before accepting a position at the rival University of Florida, where he worked for 18 years and eventually earned the title of Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director for the Gators.

Since returning to Athens, McGarity has championed new facilities and stadium renovations, including the construction of an indoor practice facility for the Dawgs' football team.

The construction of the new Indoor Athletic Facility adjacent to the Butts-Mehre Building finished in 2017 and allows use to non-football athletes as well. 

New sound systems in Stegeman Coliseum and Sanford Stadium were also installed under McGarity. Major renovations in Sanford Stadium's west end zone included a new video board and a modernized locker room just beyond the Tate Student Center. 

The 1962-built Stegeman Coliseum looks so modern from the inside that if one were to compare panoramic photos from 2015 and 2020, it would appear as two different venues if not for the distinct ceiling and the a Power G logo at center court.  

Additionally, he oversaw a $12M expansion project to Foley Field.

A 1976 graduate of UGA’s Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication, McGarity is a 2012 inductee into the Grady Fellowship, a recognition program to honor those whose influence, achievements and service to the media professions have enhanced the reputation of the Grady College.

