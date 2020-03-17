BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Georgia Cancels Spring Game and All Remaining Spring Sports

Brooks Austin

As most probably expected at this point, the University of Georgia has canceled the remainder of spring sports activities including the spring game set for next month. 

The decision to cancel all remaining spring sports was in agreement with the statement released earlier today by the Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey. 

The Southeastern Conference today announced that all regular season conference and non-conference competitions are canceled for the remainder of the 2019-20 athletic year, including all remaining SEC championship events, due to continuing developments related to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

"This is a difficult day for all of us, and I am especially disappointed for our student-athletes," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. "The health and well-being of our entire conference community is an ongoing priority for the SEC as we continue to monitor developments and information about the COVID-19 virus."

As for the Georgia Football program, they released a statement as well today via their social media platforms: 

"Due to concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19), the annual spring G-Day game has been canceled. At the heart of our program's mission is a devotion to the safety of all students, faculty, staff, community members, and people everywhere." 

While we continue to work through these uncertain times, we want to thank all members of the Bulldog Nation for their continued support and patience. For news and updates, please visit georgiadogs.com" 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia Football: Bulldogs Make Top List for RB, TreVeyon Henderson

Five star running back TreVeyon Henderson has narrowed his recruitment down to his top nine schools. Find out why the Georgia Bulldogs made the list.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football: The Suspension of Spring Practice Hurts Bulldogs More Than Most

Several programs across the country are under changes, but none more than Georgia. Spring practice being suspended slows several things for the Bulldogs.

Brooks Austin

NFL Free Agency Impact on Former Georgia QB, Jake Fromm

NFL Free Agency is in full swing and its impact on the NFL Draft goes without saying. Today, we look at the latest QB moves that could impact Jake Fromm.

Brooks Austin

Jake Fromm Falls in Latest NFL Draft Big Board

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller has released his latest NFL Draft Big Board for the 2020 draft that is set to kick off next month, and Jake Fromm has taken a fall.

Brooks Austin

by

Bostonfan1967

Ben Watson Retires from the NFL

After 15 years in the NFL, former Georgia Bulldog, Ben Watson has announced he will retire from football.

Brooks Austin

Bulldogs in the NFL: Could the Rams be Moving on From Todd Gurley?

The NFL offseason has officially kicked off and several trades have already happened. Could the LA Rams be moving on from former Bulldog, Todd Gurley?

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football: Three Former Bulldogs Make Top-50 NFL Draft Prospects

SI.com's Kevin Hanson has released his Top-50 prospects for the upcoming NFL Draft. Three former Georgia Bulldogs have made the list.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football Recruiting: Moliki Motavao Brings Unique Perspective

Moliki Matavao has Georgia high up inside his top 10. He is building a relationship with Todd Hartley and brings his perspective to recruitment.

Blayne Gilmer

Georgia Football: QB Depth Chart Review

The University of Georgia football depth chart has never been deeper at the Quarterback position. Today, we take a look at the QBs on roster.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football: Sophomore Surge Set for Travon Walker

Travon Walker had a solid freshman season at Georgia in 2019, but as a sophomore he could be set for a great season for the Bulldogs.

Brooks Austin