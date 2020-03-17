Georgia Cancels Spring Game and All Remaining Spring Sports

As most probably expected at this point, the University of Georgia has canceled the remainder of spring sports activities including the spring game set for next month.

The decision to cancel all remaining spring sports was in agreement with the statement released earlier today by the Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey.

The Southeastern Conference today announced that all regular season conference and non-conference competitions are canceled for the remainder of the 2019-20 athletic year, including all remaining SEC championship events, due to continuing developments related to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

"This is a difficult day for all of us, and I am especially disappointed for our student-athletes," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. "The health and well-being of our entire conference community is an ongoing priority for the SEC as we continue to monitor developments and information about the COVID-19 virus."

As for the Georgia Football program, they released a statement as well today via their social media platforms:

"Due to concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19), the annual spring G-Day game has been canceled. At the heart of our program's mission is a devotion to the safety of all students, faculty, staff, community members, and people everywhere."

While we continue to work through these uncertain times, we want to thank all members of the Bulldog Nation for their continued support and patience. For news and updates, please visit georgiadogs.com"

