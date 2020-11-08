After watching Georgia decide to run the football 43 times compared to only 13 pass attempts against Kentucky and realize a 14-3 victory, it was clear the game plan was to accept a less than impressive win and simply run the football down Kentucky's throat because they knew they could.

The problem with that style of game plan, is that the opportunity is lost to develop continuity in the deep passing game for a group of inexperienced quarterbacks and wide receivers.

After the Kentucky game, the thought from this corner was that if it was known that they could be defeated, do it the way it was also known that Florida could be beaten. Do it the way it was known Alabama would have to be defeated if they were the opponent in the SEC Championship Game.

Florida was averaging 42 points per game coming into Saturday afternoon's game against Georgia. And with several key starters out with injury, the Bulldogs were forced to match Florida with quick scores.

The only problem? Georgia had just spent two weeks reverting back to a run-heavy offense. Explosiveness on offense is not something that can just be turned on when it is needed. Against elite offenses, it will be needed.

Following the loss to Florida, head coach Kirby Smart said, "I can't wish myself into an explosive offense. We have to work to that."

Well, that work has to carry over into games, and against Kentucky, they didn't work to become explosive. They worked to run the ball.

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken dialed up nearly a half-dozen deep shots in Saturday's game against Florida. They were wide open, but were overthrown or flat-out missed by Georgia quarterbacks.

On one hand, it can understood that Monken was frustrated at the quarterback play he witnessed Saturday. On the other hand, isn't it slightly on Monken for not allowing his offense a chance to get successful game reps on deep shots against Kentucky?

Simply put; beat Kentucky the same Florida would have to be beaten. Georgia is six games into the 2020 season, and they don't have an identity as an offense under Monken. Are they a spread offense that likes to drive the ball downfield? Or are they a run-heavy offense that relies on their defense to hold opponents to 21 points or less every Saturday?

If the answer to that question is they are a run-heavy offense that relies on their defense to win games, then it will be difficult winning these types of shootouts. Consider this: Smart is now 1-8 when opponents score 30 points or more.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.