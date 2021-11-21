Georgia Continues Reign At Number One in the AP Poll

Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Georgia Stays at Number One in the AP Poll

    Georgia sits atop the AP Poll at number for another week and are expected to stay number in the CFP rankings as well.
    The Associated Press released their top-25 poll following week twelve. Despite them holding no real weight at this point in the season, with the College Football Playoff rankings holding more relevance, Georgia has been the unanimous No. 1 team in college for most of the season.

    Georgia dominantly defeated Charleston Southern on Saturday. Georgia swept the SEC regular-season play for the first time since 1982 a week ago in the win over Tennesse. With Charleston Southern out of the way, Georgia will head to Atlanta for the first of two trips to take on Georgia Tech before going back a week later to play Alabama for the SEC Championship. 

    Georgia continues their run atop the AP and Coaches poll this week and is the heavy favorite to stay in the same spot in the College Football Playoff rankings that drop on Tuesday.

    1. Georgia 
    2. Ohio State 
    3. Alabama 
    4. Cincinnati
    5. Notre Dame 
    6. Michigan 
    7. Oklahoma State 
    8. Ole Miss
    9. Baylor 
    10. Oklahoma 
    11. Oregon 
    12. Michigan State 
    13. BYU
    14. Texas A&M 
    15. UTSA
    16. Utah
    17. Iowa
    18. Wisconsin
    19. Houston
    20. Pittsburgh
    21. Wake Forest
    22. San Diego State
    23. Louisana-Lafayette
    24. NC State
