Georgia Continues Reign At Number One in the AP Poll

Georgia Stays at Number One in the AP Poll
The Associated Press released their top-25 poll following week twelve. Despite them holding no real weight at this point in the season, with the College Football Playoff rankings holding more relevance, Georgia has been the unanimous No. 1 team in college for most of the season.
Georgia dominantly defeated Charleston Southern on Saturday. Georgia swept the SEC regular-season play for the first time since 1982 a week ago in the win over Tennesse. With Charleston Southern out of the way, Georgia will head to Atlanta for the first of two trips to take on Georgia Tech before going back a week later to play Alabama for the SEC Championship.
Georgia continues their run atop the AP and Coaches poll this week and is the heavy favorite to stay in the same spot in the College Football Playoff rankings that drop on Tuesday.
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Alabama
- Cincinnati
- Notre Dame
- Michigan
- Oklahoma State
- Ole Miss
- Baylor
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Michigan State
- BYU
- Texas A&M
- UTSA
- Utah
- Iowa
- Wisconsin
- Houston
- Pittsburgh
- Wake Forest
- San Diego State
- Louisana-Lafayette
- NC State
- A
Read More
You Might Also Like:
- George Pickens Taking "A Few More Reps"
- WATCH: Kirby Smart Unleashing Epic Halftime Speech
- Kirby Smart Offers Update On Kendall Milton
Join the community
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.