Georgia Could Join Program History on Saturday

Georgia football has put together a historical season so far in 2021 and a victory on Saturday would put this team in the program record books.

Georgia is heading up to Knoxville, Tennessee Saturday to take on a Volunteer squad that has found their groove offensively as they are averaging 40.4 points per game in their last five matchups. The Bulldogs will definitely be tested defensively, and if they come out victorious they will stamp their name into the program record books by becoming the first Georgia team to go undefeated in conference play since 1982.

Kirby Smart has been on the verge of closing out the year undefeated during his time at Georgia multiple times. In fact, in his six years with the team, three of those seasons, he has finished with just one loss in conference play during the regular season. With one SEC game left on the schedule this year and blemish-free thus far, Kirby Smart has a great opportunity to finally get that undefeated season under his belt.

Since beginning conference play all the way back in 1922, Georgia has had nine different teams finish the year undefeated against their conference opponents and the last one being nearly four decades ago. Becoming the tenth team in program history to do so would be quite the milestone for Coach Smart and his football team.

Furthermore, Georgia remains in great shape to possibly go the entire season, playoffs included, to make it the whole way through without a loss on their overall record which would be just the fourth time in program history. The last Georgia team to do that was back in 1980, and everyone knows what came out of that season.

There is some history to be made for this 2021 Georgia football team and with how the team currently stands they are in a great position to make history when it is all said and done.

If you listen to Kirby Smart and his players, their minds are set on getting better each and every day. Though that doesn't keep those on the outside from realizing the magnitude of the moment.

Making program history would just be icing on the cake if that goal is accomplished but if you're Kirby Smart, putting your name and team in the same conversation as Vince Dooley and the year 1980 certainly wouldn't be a bad thing either.

