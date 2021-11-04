Defensive Players to Watch for UGA vs Mizzou

Who are the players to watch on defense for Georgia?

Georgia comes into the weekend as a 37-point favorite over the 4-4 Missouri Tigers. Historically the Missouri offense has always struggled to put up points on Georgia, making this another potential dominant game for Georgia's impressive defensive unit.

Quay Walker

Walker was one of Georgia's best players on the field during the win against Florida. Walker's final stat line versus the Gators resembled one of a Nakobe Dean or even Roquan Smith. However, it was a career day down in Jacksonville for the senior linebacker recording a high thirteen tackles, making him the first defender to reach double-digit tackles this season.

The pick-six of Nakobe Dean may have overshadowed Walker's silently good performance. Still, as Channing Tindall eluded to in his meeting with the media on Tuesday, the Georgia linebackers are always looking to outdo one another.

Jalen Carter

The defense constantly features players stepping up on a week-to-week basis; At the same time, Jalen Carter may not be considered a breakout player following his promising freshman campaign; the sophomore defensive tackle is due for a big game.

The Missouri offense features the SEC's leading rusher Tyler Badie at running back. Badie, the senior back, leads the conference with 989 yards on the ground, fresh off a statement game against Vanderbilt, posting 254 yards rushing with two touchdowns.

Carter and Georgia's interior defensive line look to have another challenge of facing the league's leading rusher. The last time Georgia faced the leading rusher, Chris Rodriguez of Kentucky finished the game with just seven yards versus Georgia due in large part to Carter's performance.

Lewis Cine

Georgia does not know exactly who Missouri will be starting at quarterback this weekend. Last season Georgia saw Connor Bazelak start for the Tigers, but now it seems Missouri could feature a new starter.

Bazelak is the most experienced out of the three potential starters for Mizzou, making the possibility of turnovers increase yet again for Georgia's defense. No one is more key to Georgia's plan in the secondary than safety Lewis Cine. Bazelak is struggling with pressure in his face, something Georgia's defense will surely bring. Bazelak's only turnover against Vandy came by an interception forced by pressure from the Commodores.

