Georgia Falters Down the Stretch, Drops to Kentucky

Chris Allen

The Kentucky Wildcats come to town and pull out the 78-69 over the Georgia Bulldogs. 

One thing is clear, the 2020 Georgia Bulldogs are making significant strides on the defensive end after a rough start to the season under the direction of Head Coach Tom Crean. 

The Dawgs got off to a hot start causing three early turnovers including an explosive block by Senior Jordan Harris that lead to a huge three by Senior Tyree Crump at the other end of the floor. Georgia held John Calipari's Wildcats to just 31 first-half points and entered the locker-room with a dominate jam by Freshman phenom Anthony Edwards up 37-31.

Georgia opened up the second half to consecutive threes by Edwards but unfortunately struggled offensively for a majority of the second half. 

Up 55-50 with nine minutes to play, the Dawgs had an opportunity with a fast break that instead lead to a turnover and a resulting three by the Wildcats. 

With eight minutes to play, Kentucky took the lead and never looked back. The saying goes “live or die by the three” and Georgia did just that, falling on the sword from beyond the arc. 

The Dawgs were just 24-57 (42%) from the floor and 5-23 from three. The loss of Sophomore Amanze Ngumezi has made a visible impact in the Dawgs ability to make plays in the paint.

All in all, Georgia has a really young team with a lot of fight and energy. Stegeman was as electric as it has ever been and the future is bright for UGA Men’s Basketball under coach Tom Crean.

All in all, Georgia has a really young team with a lot of fight and energy. Stegeman was as electric as it has ever been and the future is bright for UGA Men's Basketball under coach Tom Crean. 

Jake Fromm NFL Draft Decision Update

Brooks Austin

With a decision having to be made by January 17th, Jake Fromm is up against a ticking clock. Here's the latest update on the junior QB's NFL Draft decision.

Zach Evans Recruitment Re-Opens as Georgia Releases Him From his LOI

Blayne Gilmer

The Zach Evans saga has officially rebegun as his recruitment is re-opened amid Georgia releasing the 5-star back from his LOI.

Arian Smith Could Be the Key to An Explosive Georgia Offense

Blayne Gilmer

Speed. You can't teach it and it changes games in college football! Arian Smith has world-class speed that could be the key to an explosive Georgia offense.

Broderick Jones Update: J.B. Grimes Steps Down as Offensive Line Coach at Auburn

Brooks Austin

5-star Georgia commit, Broderick Jones has been chased by Auburn. Today, their offensive line coach has stepped down. Here's an update on where UGA stands.

Kentucky vs Georgia: Can the Bulldogs Stay Hot on a National Stage?

Brooks Austin

The Georgia Bulldogs are currently on a 4 game winning streak headed into tonight's nationally televised matchup with Kentucky. Can they do it on the big stage?

Solomon Kindley Declares for 2020 NFL Draft

Brooks Austin

The Georgia Bulldogs are down yet another offensive linemen to the NFL as Solomon Kindley has declared for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Eric Stokes to Return to Georgia Next Season

Brooks Austin

Eric Stokes has become a lockdown corner for Georgia over the past two seasons. He will return to Athens next season for his Redshirt Junior year.

Georgia Assistant Todd Hartley Provides Options for Kirby Smart

Blayne Gilmer

Georgia now has a vacancy at Special Teams Coordinator but, Todd Hartleynand his background provide options for Kirby Smart.

Sugar Bowl Live Updates: Georgia vs Baylor

Brooks Austin

Live updates from the Sugar Bowl here in New Orleans between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Baylor Bears. Sign up and sound off as the Dawgs play their final game.

Monty Rice Likely to Return to Georgia for His Senior Season

Blayne Gilmer

Monty Rice has become a humble, yet unquestioned leader for Kirby Smart's defense. The Bulldog's leading tackler is likely to return for his Senior season.