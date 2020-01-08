Georgia Falters Down the Stretch, Drops to Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats come to town and pull out the 78-69 over the Georgia Bulldogs.

One thing is clear, the 2020 Georgia Bulldogs are making significant strides on the defensive end after a rough start to the season under the direction of Head Coach Tom Crean.

The Dawgs got off to a hot start causing three early turnovers including an explosive block by Senior Jordan Harris that lead to a huge three by Senior Tyree Crump at the other end of the floor. Georgia held John Calipari's Wildcats to just 31 first-half points and entered the locker-room with a dominate jam by Freshman phenom Anthony Edwards up 37-31.

Georgia opened up the second half to consecutive threes by Edwards but unfortunately struggled offensively for a majority of the second half.

Up 55-50 with nine minutes to play, the Dawgs had an opportunity with a fast break that instead lead to a turnover and a resulting three by the Wildcats.

With eight minutes to play, Kentucky took the lead and never looked back. The saying goes “live or die by the three” and Georgia did just that, falling on the sword from beyond the arc.

The Dawgs were just 24-57 (42%) from the floor and 5-23 from three. The loss of Sophomore Amanze Ngumezi has made a visible impact in the Dawgs ability to make plays in the paint.

All in all, Georgia has a really young team with a lot of fight and energy. Stegeman was as electric as it has ever been and the future is bright for UGA Men’s Basketball under coach Tom Crean.

