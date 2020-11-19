It’s been a good year for Georgia draft picks. The Bulldogs have recently been dubbed the “Everything School” due to the slew of Top Ten draft picks they have had this year. Anthony Edwards was selected with the number one overall pick Wednesday night in the NBA Draft, the first Bulldog to receive the honor. Edwards is on his way to Minnesota to suit up for the Timberwolves and is the first lottery selection for a Bulldog since Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in 2013.

This year also saw Andrew Thomas, a former tackle for Georgia, taken with the fourth overall selection in the NFL Draft. Georgia had a starting pitcher in the baseball world, Emerson Hancock, taken sixth overall by the Seattle Mariners.

One common similarity that all of these prospects share is that they are Georgia made. All grew up and attended high school in the state before deciding to attend Georgia. In-state recruiting battles are often the most important, as evidenced by their respective selections.

In recent years we have seen Georgia sports back in the national limelight for the first time in a while. Obviously, the football team has been consistently dominant over the last forty years, but the basketball and baseball teams have had a hard time finding success within the SEC.

There seems to be a new wave at Georgia, as three top selections in the big three sports will be evident to recruits. It appears that in the SEC world, the university is on the rise, and next year will once again try to defend their new reputation as the “Everything School.”

