Georgia Falls in Latest AP Poll

It won't take long to notice that Georgia didn't exactly play to their standard on Saturday night. The Associated Press voters were in agreement.

It will not take much to discover that Georgia did not play up to their standards. On the road against Missouri, the then top-ranked Bulldogs trailed the unranked Tigers for over 50 minutes. 

The struggles of the Bulldogs were a continuation from a week ago when they let Kent State, another inferior opponent, stay in the football game for four quarters. However, the big difference between the two disappointing performances is the fact that Georgia did not have to come from behind against the Golden Flashes. 

Combining another slow start offensively with more turnovers, two fumbles helped the Bulldogs dig themselves into a hole early. 

Here's Week 6 of the AP Top-25: 

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5.  Clemson
  6.  USC
  7.  Oklahoma State
  8.  Tennessee
  9.  Ole Miss
  10.  Penn State
  11.  Utah 
  12.  Oregon
  13.  Kentucky 
  14.  NC State
  15.  Wake Forest
  16.  BYU
  17.  TCU
  18.  UCLA
  19.  Kansas
  20.  Kansas State
  21. Washington
  22.  Syracuse
  23.  Miss state
  24.  Cincinnati
  25.   LSU
