Georgia Falls in Latest AP Poll

It will not take much to discover that Georgia did not play up to their standards. On the road against Missouri, the then top-ranked Bulldogs trailed the unranked Tigers for over 50 minutes.

The struggles of the Bulldogs were a continuation from a week ago when they let Kent State, another inferior opponent, stay in the football game for four quarters. However, the big difference between the two disappointing performances is the fact that Georgia did not have to come from behind against the Golden Flashes.

Combining another slow start offensively with more turnovers, two fumbles helped the Bulldogs dig themselves into a hole early.

Here's Week 6 of the AP Top-25:

Alabama Georgia Ohio State Michigan Clemson USC Oklahoma State Tennessee Ole Miss Penn State Utah Oregon Kentucky NC State Wake Forest BYU TCU UCLA Kansas Kansas State Washington Syracuse Miss state Cincinnati LSU

