It was a disappointing loss for the Bulldogs Tuesday afternoon as they fell the Blazers of UAB 87-73. Georgia led the game at the end of the 1st half. However, much like the rest of the games season, the Bulldogs fell victim to another poor performance in the 2nd half. This game ended a 3 game win streak for Georgia.

Both teams opened the game with impressive offensive starts. In fact, both teams were shooting over 50% by the end of the first half. Georgia’s edge in rebounds helped them to a 42-41 lead at halftime.

Things went VERY differently in the 2nd half. UAB maintained 50% shooting and began to pull away as the Georgia 2nd half shooting struggles began as they have all season. The Bulldogs found themselves in a 10 point hole with just over 9 minutes left in the game and were never able to recover.

Despite their loss, Georgia’s bench did show some promise and gave a major boost to a Bulldog offense that saw its starters struggle. Junior guard Justin Hill came of the bench to lead Georgia with 17 points and was 1 of 2 players off the UGA bench to reach double digits.

The Blazers were led by a dominant performance from senior gaurd Jordan Walker. Walker scored 31 points, was well over 50% in field goals and led the team in steals with 4. Walker was 1 of 4 players to finish with more than 10 points for the Blazers.

Georgia will be back in Athens this Sunday to host East Tennessee at 1pm. It will be the 1st of a 3 game home stretch before traveling to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech.