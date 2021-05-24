The Time is Now for Class of 2020 Wideouts

The group of receivers brought to Athens in the 2020 recruiting cycle will have their chance to step up in 2021 and make their impact on the program.

Heading into the spring Georgia was boasting one of the most talented receiving corps in the country. Rising junior George Pickens was at the top of the group as the go-to guy for JT Daniels and the Georgia offense on critical situations. Losing a guy like George Pickens could've derailed Georgia teams of the past, like the loss of Lawrence Cager, did to the 2019 Georgia team.

Following the inconsistent and poor passing attack that was the 2019 Georgia offense, Kirby Smart opted for a change at the offensive coordinator position and shook things up, something that his mentor Nick Saban did a few years early when his offense was getting stale.

Although it would've been easy for Kirby to replace Coley with another familiar face of Kirby's past, the coaching carousel in college football has historically been a "buddy system." It's all about who you know.

Instead of opting for familiarity in his hiring of a new offensive coordinator, he went for Todd Monken, an innovative mind who had been around the block in college football and most recently the National Football League. Monken's style of offense was something foreign to the history of Georgia football; it was predicated on a strong passing attack; throwing the ball 30-40 times was regular. It was a polar opposite of Kirby Smart's offense that he presided over in his first four years as Georgia head coach.

In Monken's first offseason in Athens, he was able to see an influx of talent coming in at the receiver position, including a highly touted, athletic tight end. The class of 2020 looked destined to make sure that Georgia never had a problem at receiver again.

Now, after completing their freshmen seasons in Athens, those same players will have an opportunity to make a huge impact on the Georgia offense. However, the absence of George Pickens leaves a hole at the top of the depth chart at receiver, one that two former four-stars, Jermaine Burton and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, will look to fill.

Burton saw extensive playtime as a true freshman playing in all 10 games while bringing 27 catches for 407 yards with 3 touchdowns. Burton quickly won the top spot as the Z-receiver opposite of George Pickens, proving to be a threat wherever he lined up on the field; he now comes in 2021 as a potential ace in the hole for the Georgia offense, much like Pickens was a year ago.

While Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint saw action in six out of the ten games before suffering a season-ending ankle injury on a 32-yard touchdown reception against Florida, the former St. Thomas Aquinas receiver showed great promise against Florida filling in for an injured George Pickens before he was sidelined with a gruesome ankle injury that won't see him return to action until fall camp.

Even without seeing him throughout the spring, it didn't take long after the conclusion of spring practice for the rising sophomore to excite the fanbase when a video surfaced of an impressive one-handed catch was posted by Rosemy-Jacksaint. Rosemy-Jacksaint will be in an intense battle for that X-receiver spot with Burton, Justin Robinson and even freshman Adonai Mitchell who burst onto the scene this spring.

That's before we have even touched on speedster Arian Smith, who flashed his insane track speed in the final four games of the season after missing much of the season with an injury. Smith's track speed allows him to line up everywhere, including at the Z position as an outside receiver, allowing him to blow past defensive backs.

Add in dynamic tight end Darnell Washington, who could turn into JT Daniels' favorite third-down target in 2021. Washington's presence in Georgia's passing game and in the running game as a blocker grew throughout the season. In addition, Washington's 6-foot-7 280 pound frame provides a massive target over the middle of the field, while also adding the ability to make plays flexed out as a receiver. Instead of the traditional in-line stance, we saw him line up early on in the season.

The future is bright at receiver and a tight end with the class of 2020 having a big opportunity right out of the gate with the season opener against Clemson to fill the void of George Pickens.

