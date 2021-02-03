Georgia's 2022 Class Filling Quickly, Who Could Be Next?

Georgia's 2022 recruiting class is filling up quickly. With now 8 commits, Georgia heads into the spring with a large portion of the work done.

National Signing Day for the class of 2021 is not typically the day one would expect to be talking about the class of 2022. Though thanks to the commitment announcement from defensive tackle Bear Alexander, here we are.

Georgia's 2022 class is filling up quickly with quality football players.

CB, Marquis Groves-Killebrew

LB, CJ Washington

DB, Deyon Bouie

DT, Tyre West

EDGE, Darris Smith

EDGE, Donovan Westmoreland

QB, Gunner Stockton

DT, Bear Alexander

Head coach Kirby Smart has made his intentions well-known with regard to his aspirations of a full class in 2022. The class of 2021 currently sits at 20 signees and awaiting a potential 21st with SI99 safety Terrion Arnold. If Smart intends on taking at least a full-class of 25 signees, he's still got some work to do.

So, as the 2022 class begins to heat up, and spots began to be filled, who could be next?

Offense

Georgia is about to be able to become really selective on the offensive side of the ball with the commitment of quarterback Guner Stockton. In-state talents like TE Oscar Delp, WR, DeNylon Morrissette, and WR Kojo Antwi have all had their recruitments impacted by Stockton's decision. All three play with Stockton on Hustle Inc's 7on7 team, and all three have expressed serious interest in playing with Stockton.

Then there's out of state talents like AJ Johnson from New Orleans, who recently pushed back his commitment date, that Georgia is in the running for.

Running back wise they haven't made much headway in terms of identifying a group of potential options like they clearly had in 2021. That being said, there's a clear cut top-target, Emmanuel Henderson. Whether or not they will have the ability to pull him out of Crimson Tide country out there in Alabama is yet to be determined.

Offensive line-wise you're looking at premium in-state talent like Addison Nichols, and Qae'Shon Sapp along with Tyler Booker from IMG.

Defense

Almost all of Georgia's early work in 2022 has been on the defensive side of the ball with key instate talents and the addition of Big Bear Alexander from Texas. They have the core already built, at this point, it's about adding valuable pieces.

DE, Mykel Williams is set to make his commitment announcement in the coming months and he's a primary target for this Georgia class. At 6'5, 265 pounds Williams is one of the best defensive ends in the 2022 cycle. Defensive tackle Christen Miller out of Cedar Grove High School is set to announce his commitment on April 4th and is down to Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, and Indiana. His Cedar Grove teammate, DE Joshua White is also a Georgia target in this cycle.

Safety Emory Floyd is one of the fastest players in America and is running his way up the Georgia defensive back big board in 2022. He's set to come off the board on May 7th.

Jonquis "JQ" Hardaway is drawing the eyes of Georgia staff as well according to sources. He's a long, rangy defender at 6'3, 190 pounds, and would transition well into Georgia's STAR role. Hardaway will be narrow his list to a Top-6 on March 15th.

