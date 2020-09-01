SI.com
DawgsDaily
Georgia vs Alabama Game Time Set

Chris Allen

Early this morning, SEC on CBS released their six regular-season games and kickoff times not including the SEC Championship Game that's kickoff time is TBD. The Dawgs will be playing in two of those games, one against Florida in Jacksonville in the traditional 3:30 slot and the other game being Georgia's road trip to Tuscaloosa.

Georgia, who was originally slated to play Alabama as their SEC opener prior to the switch to conference-only play, will now play Bama October 17 at 8PM EST. 

As daunting as that road trip may seem, Georgia not only will avoid playing Bama Week 1 but will also do so without a full capacity Bryant Denny Stadium. Although I am sure stadiums will be keeping up with the music and lights show, the feeling should be more neutral. 

That being said, Kirby Smart did mention in a recent interview that Alabama will do everything they can to create some type of home field advantage, even if it involves pumping in crowd noise through the loud speakers. 

For both teams, it's a tale of the QBs. How will either perform on the big stage? We already know that both of these teams have historically great defenses and to that note, defensively-minded head coaches but who will win the QB battle? For Georgia, all signs would indicate that Jamie Newman is the starter but he also faces steep competition from the likes of JT Daniels and Dwan Mathis. Alabama has a very similar situation in Mac Jones, the likely starter, and Bryce Young. Georgia fans know all to well that Nick Saban is not afraid to pull a QB if he is under-performing and put in the backup. What is certain, two titan defenses and two revamped offenses will clash on 10/17 at 8PM EST.

