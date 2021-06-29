PFF's Preseason All-SEC QBs, Daniels not included

Pro Football Focus (PFF) has spent much of their time putting together their preseason lists for All-American and All-SEC teams based on their own projections.

PFF released their "Preseason All-SEC Teams," which saw multiple Bulldogs make the first team, including Arik Gilbert, Justin Shaffer, Nakobe Dean, and Tykee Smith. With a host making the second and third team.



Interestingly enough, Georgia's quarterback JT Daniels did not even make a team nor was he named an honorable mention. Instead, Pro-Football Focus selected the following QBs:

First Team: Matt Corral, Ole Miss

Second Team: Myles Brennan, LSU

Third Team: Emory Jones, Florida

Honorable Mention: Connor Blazelak, Missouri

This comes a day after the SEC Network's Paul Finebaum said JT Daniels was "the best quarterback in the SEC" heading into the 2021 season. The television and radio host has made a name for himself with his takes on College Football, and his opinion on Daniels is one that many Dawg fans can agree with.

Despite starting in only four games in 2020, Daniels threw for 1,231 yards, 10 touchdowns, and just 2 interceptions. Georgia would finish the season on a four-game winning streak, including a come from behind win against Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl, where Daniels threw for nearly 400 yards.

The argument can be made for Ole Miss's Matt Corral's involvement in the first team after showing off his arm talent and dual-threat ability that favorably suits the flashy Lane Kiffin offense. Corral's success led him to throw for over 3,000 yards in a ten-game season.

The opposite could be said when talking about LSU's Myles Brennan and Florida's Emory Jones selections. Brennan's selection to the second team comes after a 2020 season where he threw for 1,112 yards, 11 touchdowns, and three interceptions in three games as the starter for LSU before an injury knocked him out for the season.

Brennan showed promise in three games as the Tigers starter but finished with a record of 1-2 before his injury. While many may knock Daniels for the "strength of competition" he played in four games as a starter, the Dawgs finished undefeated and played a top-ten ranked Cinncinatti.

Arguably the most confusing selection was Florida's, Emory Jones. Out of Franklin, Georgia, the former four-star quarterback has been fairly hyped after sitting behind former starters Feleipe Franks and the latest being the Heisman finalist Kyle Trask.

With his redshirt junior season ahead in 2021, he will become the new starter for the Gators. While the hype is high for the former four-star QB, Jones has yet to start a game. PFF determines these teams by their own projections, which makes you wonder how are they projecting a former backup quarterback who has no starting experience over JT Daniels.

While the critics of Daniels are voicing their concerns regarding the rising junior's strength of schedule through his four games, one stat recorded by Pro-Football Focus is still in his corner.

