SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

Georgia Moves Up in AP Top 25

Evan Crowell

The Bulldogs throttled the Missouri Tigers on Saturday and went up to No. 10  in the AP Poll. While they did beat South Carolina in their previous game, voters weren't exactly impressed with the (45-16) win over a (2-7) South Carolina team. This time the Bulldogs manhandled a legit Missouri team who was ranked No. 25 in the country.

Following Florida's (37-34) to the LSU Tigers, the Gators have fallen to No. 11 on the poll. 

The Bulldogs continue to gain more respect week in and week out in the JT Daniels era. Under Daniels, the Bulldogs are now 3-0 with wins over Mississippi State, South Carolina, and Missouri. While none of these schools are world beaters, they each posed specific problems that all Bulldogs top to bottom had to handle.

The offense and defense were firing on all cylinders Saturday, although the special teams had an uncharacteristically poor day under special teams coordinator Scott Cochran. The plays seemed to be more fluke than anything, and it shouldn't be a trend that continues.

Aside from those few mistakes, Georgia won in any way they wanted. They controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, were aggressive when they needed to be, and didn't make extraneous mistakes that could have put the game closer than it should have been.

For the third straight game, Georgia's offense has put up 400+ total yards on the way to carrying the Dawgs to a win. Georgia now comes home for the regular season's final game to host a winless Vanderbilt football team. Saturday's noon kickoff will be the final game at Sanford Stadium for many seniors on this Georgia roster. Of the 15 seniors, 7 have already accepted Senior Bowl invitations. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia's Offense Explodes Against Missouri

Georgia's hot streak on offense continued Saturday at Missouri. The Bulldogs scored 49 points and racked up 615 yards.

Jeremiah Stoddard

The Good, Bad and Ugly from Georgia's Come From Behind Win Over Samford

Georgia basketball trailed Samford for 38 minutes, but took the lead when it mattered the most to win 79-75 and improve to 5-0.

Kyle Funderburk

The Good, Bad and Ugly from Georgia’s Blowout Win at Missouri

Georgia football overcame some second-quarter sloppiness to blow out Missouri 49-14 on the road.

Alex Bavosa

by

Evan Crowell

Grading Georgia's Imposing Victory Over Missouri

Georgia defeated Missouri 49-14 Saturday. The Bulldogs dominated on both sides of the ball and left little doubt who was the better team.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Evan Crowell

Daniels and Pickens Showing Signs of Lethal Combo

JT Daniels and George Pickens are proving they could be the top tandem in college football next year.

Evan Crowell

Live Updates - Georgia vs Missouri

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs head up to Columbia, Missouri to take on No. 25 Missouri on Saturday. Tune in as we give you the live updates.

Brooks Austin

Score Predictions - Georgia vs Missouri

As the Georgia Bulldogs make their final road trip of the regular season, they head to Columbia, Missouri to take on the (5-3) Tigers. We bring you the score predictions.

Brooks Austin

Weather Update - Georgia vs Missouri

Georgia's road game at Missouri will feature frigid temperatures with heavy winds and a chance of precipitation.

Evan Crowell

Who's Gonna Be Our Barber? Smart & Staff Turn Actors for Xavian Sorey

Evan Crowell

by

macdawg

Korey Foreman is Officially Down to Five Schools

Georgia football defensive end target Korey Foreman recently named his top five schools and the Bulldogs are on the list. Foreman makes his decision on January 2.

Alex Bavosa