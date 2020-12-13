The Bulldogs throttled the Missouri Tigers on Saturday and went up to No. 10 in the AP Poll. While they did beat South Carolina in their previous game, voters weren't exactly impressed with the (45-16) win over a (2-7) South Carolina team. This time the Bulldogs manhandled a legit Missouri team who was ranked No. 25 in the country.

Following Florida's (37-34) to the LSU Tigers, the Gators have fallen to No. 11 on the poll.

The Bulldogs continue to gain more respect week in and week out in the JT Daniels era. Under Daniels, the Bulldogs are now 3-0 with wins over Mississippi State, South Carolina, and Missouri. While none of these schools are world beaters, they each posed specific problems that all Bulldogs top to bottom had to handle.

The offense and defense were firing on all cylinders Saturday, although the special teams had an uncharacteristically poor day under special teams coordinator Scott Cochran. The plays seemed to be more fluke than anything, and it shouldn't be a trend that continues.

Aside from those few mistakes, Georgia won in any way they wanted. They controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, were aggressive when they needed to be, and didn't make extraneous mistakes that could have put the game closer than it should have been.

For the third straight game, Georgia's offense has put up 400+ total yards on the way to carrying the Dawgs to a win. Georgia now comes home for the regular season's final game to host a winless Vanderbilt football team. Saturday's noon kickoff will be the final game at Sanford Stadium for many seniors on this Georgia roster. Of the 15 seniors, 7 have already accepted Senior Bowl invitations.

