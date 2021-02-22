LATEST: Azeez Ojulari, Top 10 Pick?

Former Georgia edge rusher Azeez Ojulari is projected in the first round of the NFL Draft, but just how high could he go?

Georgia edge rusher Azeez Ojulari has been consistently projected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft since he declared back in January. Though he's been hovering in the back end of the first round.

That was until today with SI.com's NFL Draft Bible mocked Ojulari No. 7 overall to the Detroit Lions.

Logan Lamorandier of SI.com's AllLions had this to say about Ojulari potentially landing with the Lions.

"The Lions have desperately needed a pass rush in recent years. Ojulari could definitely help fix that. He might not be a super well-known commodity in the top ten at this point, but the pre-draft process will be critical for his ascension. If he can demonstrate his athleticism through testing and maybe weigh-in over his listed 240 pounds, more will jump on the bandwagon. His biggest concern is weight and scheme fit."

He went on to say that the Lions coaching staff under new head coach Dan Campbell have placed a priority on talent, not the scheme itself. They are making it a point to be flexible with their scheme to fit their talent.

No. 7 overall is by far the highest we've seen Azeez Ojulari's name in 2021 NFL Mock Drafts, but as Lamorandier stated, a great pro day will only catapult Ojulari's status that much higher heading into the NFL Draft.

He's expected to weigh in over 240 pounds and will test well. Sources close to the situation don't expect Ojulari to run a blazing fast forty-yard dash based on his testing measurables during his time at Georgia. However, he's been training for this pro day for a while now and is expected to perform as such.

You may also like

Georgia Athletics Department Pushing Chips All In for 2021

Georgia Freshmen Faces: Get to Know David Daniel

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BuldogsSI.