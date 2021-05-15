UGA Adds Much Needed DB Help Via Portal

Sports Illustrated home
Brandon Turnage Commits To Georgia Football

Brandon Turnage has announced his commitment to Georgia. The transfer corner is a much-needed depth piece for a Georgia defensive back core
Alabama cornerback, Brandon Turnage has announced his commitment to Georgia. The transfer corner is a much-needed depth piece for a Georgia defensive back core that has been impacted by corner and safety departures through both the NFL Draft and NCAA Transfer Portal. 

The Oxford, Miss. product was the third Alabama defensive back to enter the transfer portal following the end of last season, joining Eddie Smith who is now at Illinois and Ronald Williams who has not named a transfer destination yet.

Here is more on Turnage from Alabama's official website:

"A top-rated defensive back from the state of Mississippi in the 2019 recruiting cycle … PrepStar ranked him the No. 2 player in the state and the eighth-ranked defensive back while listing him as the No. 66 player nationally … the No. 67 prospect on the ESPN300 … ESPN.com tabbed him the No. 3 player in the Magnolia State and the No. 6 cornerback nationally … the eighth-ranked player in Mississippi and No. 11 cornerback in the country on the 247Composite … 247Sports ranked him as the No. 8 player in the state and the No. 13 cornerback … Rivals.com’s No. 10 player in Mississippi and its No. 16 cornerback… selected to play in the Under Armour All-America Game, becoming the first player from his school to receive that honor … coached by Michael Fair at Lafayette High School in Oxford, Miss. … chose Alabama over Auburn, Florida, Georgia, and Ole Miss."

